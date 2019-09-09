Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 Records which were broken in the Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates match

The Record Breaker Pardeep Narwal

The 83rd match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 saw a number of records being shattered, as Pardeep Narwal and co. absolutely decimated the Tamil Thalaivas. Patna Pirates won the match 51-25 to snap their losing streak this season besides handing the Tamil Thalaivas their biggest loss of season seven.

Since Ajay Thakur did not feature in the starting seven, Rahul Chaudhari and V. Ajith Kumar had the onus of scoring the raid points for Tamil Thalaivas. However, Pardeep Narwal was in full flow and he single-handedly overpowered the entire squad of Tamil Thalaivas.

The fact that Pardeep Narwal scored more points than Tamil Thalaivas' 10 players solidifies the aforementioned statement. Here's a look at the records that tumbled at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium tonight -

#1 Pardeep Narwal becomes the First Player in PKL History to register 1000 Points

The first player to reach the 1000 points mark

When Pardeep Narwal got a touch on Sagar in the 5th minute of the match, he became the first player to reach the 1000 points milestone in PKL history. The dashing raider had 7 tackle points to his name and his 993rd raid point helped him achieve this record.

#2 Pardeep Narwal becomes the first raider in PKL history to cross 1000 raid points

The defenders could not stop the Patna Pirates captain tonight

In the 14th minute of the match, Pardeep became the first man to go past 1000 raid points when he got the better of Ajeet and Sagar in that raid. The Patna Pirates player also completed his 52nd Super 10 in the Pro Kabaddi league besides breaking the aforementioned record.

#3 51 - Patna Pirates became the first team to go past 50 points in a single match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019

Patna Pirates were relentless tonight

Last night, Dabang Delhi K.C. had become the first team to score 50 points in a single match of season seven but Patna Pirates broke their record in just 24 hours by scoring 51 points against the Tamil Thalaivas. These 51 points consisted of 28 raid points, 14 tackle points, 8 all out points and 1 extra point.

#4 25 - The biggest margin by which Tamil Thalaivas has lost a PKL match

Even Rahul Chaudhari could not save Tamil Thalaivas from an embarrassing defeat

Patna Pirates defeated Tamil Thalaivas by 25 points in this fixture and this was the biggest loss for the Chennai-based franchise ever since they joined the Pro Kabaddi League. Their previous record was a 21 point defeat against the Telugu Titans.

#5 9 - Tamil Thalaivas' longest winless streak

V. Ajith Kumar has been one of the few bright spots for Tamil Thalaivas this year

With this defeat, Tamil Thalaivas' winless streak extended to 9 matches. They have not won a match since their 6 point win against the Gujarat Fortune Giants which came during the Ahmedabad leg.