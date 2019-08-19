Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 star players who failed to impress from the Ahmedabad leg

Rahul Chaudhari failed to live up to expectations in the Ahmedabad leg

The Ahmedabad leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 is in the history books as the hosts Gujarat Fortune Giants could not register a single win while playing at the EKA Arena in front of their home fans.

Prior to the season, the Fortune Giants had lost only one match at home, however, in this edition they lost to the Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers in their four home matches.

Deepak Niwas Hooda's Jaipur Pink Panthers won both of their matches in Ahmedabad and Haryana Steelers too managed to win two games. Surprisingly, the defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls lost their matches to Haryana and U.P. Yoddha during the Ahmedabad leg while Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans picked up 8 points each.

The Ahmedabad leg of the seventh edition was a pretty eventful one but, some star players failed to come to the party. Here are the five star players who failed to impress from the Ahmedabad leg.

#5 Joginder Narwal - Dabang Delhi K.C.

Though Joginder Narwal's side Dabang Delhi won their fixture versus Puneri Paltan, the captain disappointed with his individual performance

Total Tackles - 5, Successful Tackle - 1, Unsuccessful Tackles - 4, Tackle Points - 1

Dabang Delhi's captain Joginder Narwal played only one match in the Ahmedabad leg where Delhi secured a win over Puneri Paltan. However, Joginder did not contribute much to the team's cause as he committed 4 unsuccessful tackles in the game.

The veteran defender managed to pick only 1 tackle point in the entire match which put some additional pressure on the shoulders of Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit. Ultimately, both the raiders saved the day for Dabang Delhi K.C. as they picked 19 points between themselves to defeat Puneri Paltan by two points.

