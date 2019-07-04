Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 teams with the strongest defense unit

Fazel Atrachali will lead the U Mumba defense unit

The defense unit plays a tremendous role in the sport of kabaddi since the defenders are the ones who consolidate the lead obtained by the raiders of the team. Several teams have won kabaddi tournaments only because of their powerful defensive units.

Even when has a look at the history of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, teams with an excellent defense have always done well in the tournament.

With only Patna Pirates’ season 5 campaign where Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat’s frenzy took the team to the title an exception, in every season, a team with a solid defense has gone on to clinch the trophy.

Teams like Gujarat Fortune Giants have always relied more on their defense and their performance demonstrates how much the solidity in the defensive unit matters in kabaddi.

The squads of Pro Kabaddi 2019 have assembled and as we build up to the upcoming season, we have a look at five teams which have the strongest defensive unit.

#5 Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dabang Delhi K.C will be led by Joginder Narwal

Dabang Delhi K.C. emerged as one of the most improved teams of the PKL last year. They entered the playoffs for the first time in PKL history and looking at their season 7 squad on paper, the Joginder Narwal-led side can be pipped to do better in season 7.

The team has accomplished names like Vishal Mane, Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal and Sombir in the defense. This quartet will have the backing of young boys Satywan, Sumit, Saied Ghaffari, Anil Kumar, Pratik Patil and Mohit.

With a whole of defenders to choose from, Delhi might prefer to go with the experienced stars first before trying out other players. They also have the all-rounder Meraj Sheykh and Patna Pirates star, Vijay in their squad and their presence will strengthen the team’s defense.

