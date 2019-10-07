Pro Kabaddi 2019 : A week-long Fan Festival to take place in Ahmedabad starting October 14th 2019 for the playoffs and grand finale

The fans have always turned up in large numbers at the EKA Arena

What's the story?

The seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League will enter its playoffs phase next week with the EKA Arena of Ahmedabad set to host the most important matches of the season. The organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League have decided to elevate the experience of the live audience by planning a first-of-its-kind sports and entertainment extravaganza - VIVO Pro Kabaddi playoffs fanfest.

The background

Pro Kabaddi League has revolutionized the game of kabaddi by taking the sport from mud to mat. The unknown kabaddi geniuses have now become celebrities who play in front of jam-packed indoor arenas full of kabaddi enthusiasts. Apart from the high-quality kabaddi action, the one thing which has helped in taking the league to the next level is the involvement of fans.

They always turn up in huge numbers to cheer for their favourite team and now with the league entering its final stage, the organizers have gone all out to ensure that the fans get a once in a lifetime experience at the EKA Arena.

The heart of the matter

Six teams namely Dabang Delhi K.C., Bengal Warriors, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls and U.P. Yoddha have booked their spot in the next round of the season. These teams have proven their mettle in what is being billed as the toughest season of Pro Kabaddi.

Now, they will collide with each other in the playoffs to win the coveted Pro Kabaddi trophy. As mentioned ahead, the fan fest will begin in Ahmedabad from 14th October where Bollywood sensations Amit Trivedi, Darshan Raval and Kanika Kapoor will perform live at the EKA Arena.

Here is the schedule and tickets details for the same -

Pricing Details:

For Playoffs -

Category - Match

Price Range - 499 - 1,999

Ticket Links - VIVO Pro Kabaddi Eliminator: bit.ly/2przPsn

VIVO Pro Kabaddi Semifinal: bit.ly/2n8WDMX

Category - Match and Fan Fest

Price Range - 799 - 2,599

Ticket Links - VIVO Pro Kabaddi Fanfest with Darshan Rawal: bit.ly/2nbpGiU

VIVO Pro Kabaddi Fanfest with Kanika Kapoor: bit.ly/2n5RWDq

For Final -

Category - Match

Price Range - 699 - 2,499

Ticket Links - VIVO Pro Kabaddi Semifinal Final: bit.ly/2oEHcMO

Category - Match and Fan Fest

Price Range - 1.199 - 3,499

Ticket Links - VIVO Pro Kabaddi Fanfest with Amit Trivedi - bit.ly/2oEOgZQ

What's next?

Tickets for this week-long kabaddi extravaganza are available on BookMyShow (bit.ly/2pzcvJs). Tickets can also be bought offline from the box office at EKA Arena.

Gates for the Fan Fest will open at 3:30 PM and the concert will begin at 5:30 PM followed by the live match and its screening at 7:30 PM.