Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Bengal Warriors
Bengal Warriors had started their Pro Kabaddi League campaign as the most underwhelming team in the initial seasons. However, the franchise made some smart picks in the next seasons to progress ahead in the league. They have been one of the most consistent sides of late with the likes of Maninder Singh and Surjeet Singh in their squad.
However, the Kolkata based franchise let go of their leader, Surjeet Singh, ahead of the seventh season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League and surprisingly, they did not buy the strong defender back in the auction. Instead, Bengal Warriors invested a lot in the youngsters and have built their team around their key raider, Maninder Singh.
Bengal Warriors had retained Baldev Singh, along with Maninder Singh ahead of the auction, so they were expected to go after some experienced defenders in the auction and that is what they did. The Warriors bought Jeeva Kumar in the auction to bolster their defense.
Here's a look at the full list of players bought by Bengal Warriors for the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League -
Raiders
Maninder Singh (Elite Retained Player)
AR Avinash - ₹ 10 lakhs
Amit Santosh - ₹ 10 lakhs
Rakesh Narwal - ₹ 16.25 lakhs
Sukesh Hegde - ₹ 20 lakhs
Defenders
Sahil (Retained New Young Player)
Mohammad Nabibaksh - ₹ 77.75 lakhs
Jeeva Kumar - ₹ 31 lakhs
Rinku Narwal - ₹ 20 lakhs
Viraj Vishnu Langde - ₹ 10 lakhs
Bhuvneshwar Gaur -₹ 10 lakhs
All Rounders
Baldev Singh (Elite Retained Player)
Adarsh T (Retained New Young Player)
Ravindra Kumawat (Retained New Young Player)
Mohammad Taghi - ₹ 15.5 lakhs
