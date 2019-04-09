×
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Bengal Warriors

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
101   //    09 Apr 2019, 18:00 IST

Maninder Singh was the only top player retained by Bengal Warriors ahead of the auction
Maninder Singh was the only top player retained by Bengal Warriors ahead of the auction

Bengal Warriors had started their Pro Kabaddi League campaign as the most underwhelming team in the initial seasons. However, the franchise made some smart picks in the next seasons to progress ahead in the league. They have been one of the most consistent sides of late with the likes of Maninder Singh and Surjeet Singh in their squad.

However, the Kolkata based franchise let go of their leader, Surjeet Singh, ahead of the seventh season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League and surprisingly, they did not buy the strong defender back in the auction. Instead, Bengal Warriors invested a lot in the youngsters and have built their team around their key raider, Maninder Singh.

Bengal Warriors had retained Baldev Singh, along with Maninder Singh ahead of the auction, so they were expected to go after some experienced defenders in the auction and that is what they did. The Warriors bought Jeeva Kumar in the auction to bolster their defense.

Here's a look at the full list of players bought by Bengal Warriors for the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League -

Raiders

Maninder Singh (Elite Retained Player)

AR Avinash - ₹ 10 lakhs

Amit Santosh - ₹ 10 lakhs

Rakesh Narwal - ₹ 16.25 lakhs

Sukesh Hegde - ₹ 20 lakhs

Defenders

Sahil (Retained New Young Player)

Mohammad Nabibaksh - ₹ 77.75 lakhs

Jeeva Kumar - ₹ 31 lakhs

Rinku Narwal - ₹ 20 lakhs

Viraj Vishnu Langde - ₹ 10 lakhs

Bhuvneshwar Gaur -₹ 10 lakhs

All Rounders

Baldev Singh (Elite Retained Player)

Adarsh T (Retained New Young Player)

Ravindra Kumawat (Retained New Young Player)

Mohammad Taghi - ₹ 15.5 lakhs

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Pro Kabaddi 2019 news, updates, schedule, and live scores.



Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006.
