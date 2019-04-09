Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan, along with U Mumba, were the two franchises who were chosen as the representatives of India's biggest Kabaddi center, Maharashtra. U Mumba had got off to a flyer in the initial seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League but the Puneri Paltan had a complete opposite campaign in the earlier seasons.
However, the Pune franchise changed its fortunes in the future editions and made some huge purchases in the auction to establish themselves as title contenders.
Though they have not won the championship even once in Pro Kabaddi League history, the Pune side have made it to the playoffs on multiple occasions.
The previous season of the Pro Kabaddi League was not good for the Puneri Paltan and so, the owners decided to release all of their players before the season seven auction.
They bought Nitin Tomar for a hefty price in the auction and here's how the Puneri Paltan squad for the 7th season of Pro Kabaddi League looks like -
Raiders
Nitin Tomar - ₹ 1.20 crores
Pawan Kumar - ₹ 20 lakhs
Darshan Kadian - ₹ 20 lakhs
Manjeet - ₹ 63 lakhs
Defenders
Surjeet Singh - ₹ 56 lakhs
Girish Maruti Ernak - ₹ 33 lakhs
Satpal - ₹ 10 lakhs
Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji (New Young Player) - ₹ 10.25 lakhs
Deepak Yadav - ₹ 10 lakhs
All Rounders
Emad Sedaghat - ₹ 11.25 lakhs
Hadi Tajik - ₹ 10 lakhs
Amit Kumar (New Young Player) - ₹ 12 lakhs
Sagar B Krishna - ₹ 10 lakhs
