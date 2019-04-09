×
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by Puneri Paltan

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
132   //    09 Apr 2019, 18:31 IST

Nitin Tomar will continue playing for the Puneri Paltan in VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season 7
Nitin Tomar will continue playing for the Puneri Paltan in VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season 7

Puneri Paltan, along with U Mumba, were the two franchises who were chosen as the representatives of India's biggest Kabaddi center, Maharashtra. U Mumba had got off to a flyer in the initial seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League but the Puneri Paltan had a complete opposite campaign in the earlier seasons.

However, the Pune franchise changed its fortunes in the future editions and made some huge purchases in the auction to establish themselves as title contenders.

Though they have not won the championship even once in Pro Kabaddi League history, the Pune side have made it to the playoffs on multiple occasions.

The previous season of the Pro Kabaddi League was not good for the Puneri Paltan and so, the owners decided to release all of their players before the season seven auction.

They bought Nitin Tomar for a hefty price in the auction and here's how the Puneri Paltan squad for the 7th season of Pro Kabaddi League looks like -

Raiders

Nitin Tomar - ₹ 1.20 crores

Pawan Kumar - ₹ 20 lakhs

Darshan Kadian - ₹ 20 lakhs

Manjeet - ₹ 63 lakhs

Defenders

Surjeet Singh - ₹ 56 lakhs

Girish Maruti Ernak - ₹ 33 lakhs

Satpal - ₹ 10 lakhs

Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji (New Young Player) - ₹ 10.25 lakhs

Deepak Yadav - ₹ 10 lakhs

All Rounders

Emad Sedaghat - ₹ 11.25 lakhs

Hadi Tajik - ₹ 10 lakhs

Amit Kumar (New Young Player) - ₹ 12 lakhs

Sagar B Krishna - ₹ 10 lakhs

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Pro Kabaddi 2019 news, updates, schedule, and live scores.



Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
