Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Tamil Thalaivas

Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur will play for the same franchise in VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7

Tamil Thalaivas were amongst the four new franchises which joined the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League after season five. The Chennai-based team picked up the best Indian raider Ajay Thakur in their inaugural season and he has been the face of the franchise thus far.

But, somehow, the team has not clicked as a unit till now. The Tamil Thalaivas have only won the matches where Ajay Thakur has shone. They had experienced players like Manjeet Chhillar and Jasveer Singh in their squad last year yet they occupied the bottom position in the points table.

The team management were keen to bring some match-winners in their team and their strategy was clearly visible in the auction room.

They were successful in purchasing the poster boy of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Rahul Chaudhari, and even smartly purchased the league's best defender Mohit Chhillar later. Also, they had retained Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chhillar ahead of the auction. Thus, Tamil Thalaivas have a formidable core for the upcoming season.

Here's the full list of players bought by the Tamil Thalaivas for the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League -

Raiders

Ajay Thakur (Elite Retained Player)

Rahul Chaudhari - ₹ 94 lakhs

Shabeer Bappu - ₹ 10 lakhs

Ajeet - ₹ 32 lakhs

Defenders

Himanshu (Retained New Young Player)

M. Abhishek (Retained New Young Player)

Mohit Chillar - ₹ 45 lakhs

All Rounders

Manjeet Chhillar (Elite Retained Player)

Victor Onyango Obiero (Elite Retained Player)

Ran Singh - ₹ 55 lakhs

Milad Shiebak - ₹ 10 lakhs

Vineet Sharma - ₹ 10 lakhs

