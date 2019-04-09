×
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by Telugu Titans

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
161   //    09 Apr 2019, 17:35 IST

Siddharth Desai has joined the Telugu Titans ahead of the 7th season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League
Siddharth Desai has joined the Telugu Titans ahead of the 7th season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League

Telugu Titans are hailed as the underachievers of the Pro Kabaddi League as in spite of having a star-studded line-up every year, they have failed to win the title even once.

Last season, the team could not make it to the playoffs under the leadership of young Vishal Bhardwaj. In the 5 seasons before that, the best position that Telugu Titans attained was a number 3 finish. They have failed to reach the finals in any Pro Kabaddi League season. But, the fans kept supporting them irrespective of the team's performance.

Rahul Chaudhari was the franchise's poster boy for the first 6 seasons of the league but this year, the team has ended their association with the Uttar Pradesh-born raider.

This move shows that the owners of the franchise want the team to get off to a fresh start in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. The Titans bought the superstar raider from U Mumba, Siddharth Desai for a huge price of ₹ 1.45 crores in the recently concluded Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction.

Overall, Telugu Titans look a formidable unit on paper after the conclusion of the auction. Here is the full list of players bought by them:

Raiders

Siddharth Desai - ₹ 1.45 crores

Suraj Desai - ₹ 10 lakhs

Rakesh Gowda (New Young Player) - ₹ 6 lakhs

Defenders

Vishal Bhardwaj -₹ 60 lakhs

Krushna Madane (Elite Retained Player)

C. Arun - ₹ 10 lakhs

Abozar Mighani - ₹ 75 lakhs

All Rounders

Armaan (Elite Retained Player)

Duet Jennings - ₹ 10 lakhs

Farhad Rahimi Milgharadan (Elite Retained Player)

Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy - ₹ 6 lakhs

Manish (Retained New Young Player)

Akash Choudhary (Retained New Young Players)

Amit Kumar (New Young Players) - ₹ 10 lakhs


Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006.
