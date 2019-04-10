Pro Kabaddi 2019 Auction: List of players bought by Bengaluru Bulls

Bulls' management did a fine job at the PKL 7 auction

Bengaluru Bulls, the Pro Kabaddi team representing Bangalore, made its debut in the first season of the league in 2014. That year, the team had some distinguished players as a part of the squad.

Players like Ajay Thakur, Manjeet, Rajesh Mondal decorated the team. Bulls ended up on the third place that particular season.

Season 2 was better for them as they managed a place into the finals, but lost the trophy as U Mumba were crowned the champions that year.

The third season was disastrous for them as they finished second from the bottom. The 4th year was no different from the last one. The team continuously was struggling to keep up the pace throughout the season.

The 4th season also had players like Surender Nada, Mohit Chillar and Rohit Kumar, but they didn't add much value to the team.

In season 5, Bengaluru kicked off the league well, under the mentorship of Rohit Kumar, but their performance started dropping as the league passed midway.

The team played well towards the end of the fifth season, but that didn't help them get a better place on the points table.

However, last season, i.e., Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 was an experience for them. They had a blast and with the help of stalwart players such as Rohit and youngster Pawan Sehrawat, the team clinched the trophy from the giant hands of Gujarat Fortune Giants. Sehrawat scored 22 points in that match.

Talking about the auctions which took place on the 8th and 9th of April, 2019, ace coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat had a clear strategy to rely upon.

Days before the auction, he retained Rohit Kumar, Pawah Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Sumit Singh, and Amit Sheoran. Honestly, he chose the perfect players.

During the auctions, the management got their hands upon Nepali players Sanjay Shreshth and Lalmohar Yadav.

Coach Randhir also made the wise use of the Final Bid Match card and brought Mahender Singh for ₹80 lakhs, which also makes him the costliest player on the squad.

Mahender got twice the money he ended up with last year. He became the player with the highest bid in the Category B.

The defence choices made by the coach were no unlike to that of last season's. He once again chose to bring defenders Raju Lal Chaudhary and Sandeep back to the team.

Reviewing the choice of players, the coach focused on bringing his old players back. He also bought a couple more youngsters. It's safe to say that under his brilliant leadership, they can surely do wonders on the mat.

Let us now have a look at the full squad of Bengaluru Bulls after the completion of Pro Kabaddi Season 7's auction:

Raiders

Rohit Kumar - Retained

Pawan Sehrawat - Retained

Ashish Sangwan - Retained

Sumit Singh - Retained

Vinod Kumar - ₹10 lakhs

Banty - New Young Player

Defenders

Amit Sheoran - Retained

Mahender Singh (Final Bid Match used) - ₹80 lakhs

Lal Mohar Yadhav - ₹10 lakhs

Raju Lal Chaudhary - ₹10 lakhs

Sandeep - ₹10 lakhs

Vijay Kumar - ₹21.25 lakhs

Mohit Sehrawat - New Young Player

Aman - ₹6 lakhs

All-rounder

Sanjay Shrestha - ₹10 lakhs

