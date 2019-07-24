Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors trounce UP Yoddha 48-17

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Feature 102 // 24 Jul 2019, 21:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Bengal Warriors' defensive unit put up a fine show

Bengal Warriors produced a solid all-round display to beat UP Yoddha 48-17 in VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season 7. This was the first match of the season for both teams and it was the Warriors who came out on top as they recorded their biggest win in the history of Pro Kabaddi League.

The raiding duo of Maninder Singh (9 points) and Mohammed Nabibaksh (10 points) troubled the Warriors’ defence all night and chipped in with crucial contributions. Baldev Singh put on a solid display of brute strength and toughness and scored 7 tackle points. The UP Yoddha defence had an off night and could muster just five tackle points. Monu Goyat scored six points but didn’t get enough support from his defence.

UP Yoddha made a strong start and led 4-0 after three minutes. But Bengal Warriors came back strongly as Maninder Singh first made a two-point raid and their defence got their act together. In the first 10 minutes, it was an evenly matched contest as both teams were level at 6-6.

Bengal Warriors soon shifted gears and went on a scoring spree. They first inflicted an all out in the 13th minute to lead 13-7 and their defence kept picking points at regular intervals. Both the defence and raiders of UP Yoddha had a quiet first half as they scored just three and four points respectively. At the end of the first half, Bengal Warriors led 17-9.

The second half began with the Warriors asserting further dominance as they inflicted another all out to lead 22-10. Monu Goyat picked up a raid point in the 23rd minute as UP Yoddha trailed 11-25. Mohammed Nabibaksh produced an excellent super raid in the 24th minute to give Bengal Warriors a commanding 18-point lead as they led 30-12. The Warriors inflicted another all out to lead 33-13 after 25 minutes.

UP Yoddha were looking bereft of ideas to counter the strength and toughness that Warriors posed. Bengal Warriors inflicted fourth all out of the match in the 37th minute to assert further dominance and opened up a 28-point lead. With less than a minute to go, Mohammed Nabibaksh achieved a super 10 to lead his team to victory.

Bengal Warriors will begin their home leg in Kolkata on September 7 whereas UP Yoddha start their home leg on October 5 in Greater Noida.