Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi: Warriors derail Delhi in battle of top two teams

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 27 // 30 Sep 2019, 22:30 IST

Dabang Delhi succumb to Bengal Warriors in an intense battle

Bengal Warriors registered a cracking victory over Dabang Delhi in the 115th match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, which was played at Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula.

Maninder Singh, the Punjabi tiger from Bengal, garnered a total of 13 raid points in just 12 raids. Naveen Kumar stood out from the losing side after bagging a sum of 15 wonderful raid points.

Bengal's skipper Maninder Singh inaugurated the night by inflicting an impressive running hand-touch on Vishal Mane, followed by which, Chandran Ranjit opened the account of Dabang Delhi with a quick bonus.

Five minutes into the anticipated encounter, Bengal sailed ahead to 4-3 on the scoreboard. A failed lion jump by the young prodigy Naveen Kumar sent him to the bench for the first time in the clash.

Just under ten minutes, the table-toppers suffered a surprising all-out, which put Bengal in a 13-7 lead. It was clear that the team's inability to retain Kumar caused the ill-fated all-out.

Soon after, Kumar, after being reinstated, requested a review, asking for not just two but four total points. The critical review, upon inspection, was deemed futile.

The fast-paced affair saw Bengal put up a power-packed show against the table-toppers. Delhi's Kumar, unusually enough, struggled to stay afloat against the defense of the Bengal-based franchise.

Right before the completion of the first twenty minutes, a second unwanted all-out greeted Delhi. At half-time, Bengal comfortably led 25-14.

A wonderful escape by Kumar kickstarted the second half for Delhi on a good note. With each passing minute, Bengal kept adding on to the already massive score difference in their favour.

A mindblowing Super Raid by Bengal's mighty Singh also helped him complete his tenth Super 10 of PKL 2019. Soon enough, his team inflicted a third all-out on Delhi in a single raid, which also possibly injured him in the shoulder.

Kumar, despite a sloppy start, achieved his 19th Super 10 of what has been an incredible season so far.

With just ten minutes left in the intense encounter, Bengal suffered an all-out, which thereby lessened the huge lead to ten points. Ravinder Pahal, who has displayed a wonderful show in the season so far, made quite a few unwanted mistakes and spent most of his time off the mat.

Eventually, the battle came to an end as the Bengal Warriors emerged triumphant over Dabang Delhi 42-33. A perfect combination of offense and defense ensured the victory of Bengal. However, Maninder Singh's shoulder injury might not allow him to participate in the upcoming matches.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi 2019 Schedule, news, points table, Dream 11 Pro Kabaddi, and fantasy tips.