Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan: Warriors emerge triumphant in close contest

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 08 Sep 2019, 22:44 IST

Home team Bengal Warriors clinched the victory over Puneri Paltan

The home team, Bengal Warriors registered their first win in Kolkata with elegance against the Puneri Paltan in the 81st match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. The hosts' Mohammad Nabibakhsh turned the match upside down, all thanks to his five-pointer.

A complete team effort made the Warriors see the winning end, given that Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh and Nabibakhsh were impeccable with their performances. From Pune, Pankaj Mohite played a beautiful game and gathered eleven points in total. Manjeet also did a fine job of pitching in points, despite his team's loss.

Read to find out how the 81st battle of PKL 2019 between Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors and Anup Kumar's Puneri Paltan proceeded at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata:

Maninder Singh started for the Warriors only to be sent off the mat in no time by Pune's defense. The former Patna Pirates member, Manjeet picked up the first raid point for Pune. K Prapanjan then opened the account for the home team.

Baldev Singh's Super Tackle reduced the score difference to just a single point. A brilliant Super Raid by the Warriors skipper Maninder received loud cheers from his fans. In this intense battle, both teams kept aggressively gathering points.

Bengal Warriors claimed a review in the eighth minute, for a mere bonus, which was deemed futile. Pune then suffered their first unfortunate all-out of the night in the ninth minute, despite an impressive start.

Pankaj Mohite, the young star from Pune, picked up not just one but two consecutive two-pointers in style. The visitors then inflicted a superb all-out on the hot favourites, hence grabbing the lead with a single point.

At half-time, the Warriors edged ahead with the score 21-20. As the second half commenced, Mohammad Nabibakhsh was sent to the bench in the blink of an eye to bring the score on a deadlock at 21 each.

A slower game was observed in the other half, with both squads taking steps with extreme care. Manjeet picked up a swift point, reducing the strength of the Warriors to just one player. Eventually, the Warriors conceded a second all-out just minutes later.

Mohite completed his Super 10 with sheer excellence. Sukesh Hegde's fierce three-point Super Raid brought the score difference to just five points. Nabibakhsh's spectacular five-pointer along with inflicting a mind-blowing all-out on the rivals made the packed stadium go crazy.

With just seconds left, Baldev Singh completed his High 5 in superb fashion. Nabibakhsh's five-pointer stole the match for the Warriors right under Pune's nose with the score 42-39.

