Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: Warriors annihilate the Thalaivas despite a brilliant show from Ajay Thakur

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 29 Aug 2019, 21:36 IST

Bengal Warriors destroy Tamil Thalaivas in a fervid battle with the score 35-26

On a night of redemption, Tamil Thalaivas, who were coming into the 64th battle of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 after facing two consecutive losses, required to clinch the conflict to improve their ranking on the points table. Bengal Warriors too had been defeated by Haryana in their latest encounter and were looking for a win.

Read to find out how the anticipated face-off between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas unfolded itself at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi:

The new Arjuna Awardee, Ajay Thakur started for the Thalaivas and returned without a point. A rookie mistake from the poster boy Rahul Chaudhari handed a free point to the lanky Prapanjan, hence opening the account for the Bengal-based Warriors.

It was an intense battle where Maninder, the Punjabi tiger, was kept mum in the beginning but luckily for Bengal, Prapanjan stole quite a few critical points in stellar fashion.

In just six raids, Prapanjan gathered a total of seven points and eventually inflicted an unfortunate all-out on their nemesis in the 12th minute of the battle, hence gifting his team a five-point lead. In an attempt to come to his team's aid, Ajay picked up a resplendent two-pointer.

For the Thalaivas, Ajay Thakur performed the role of a lone warrior and pitched in points for his unit single-handedly, also completing his fifty points in PKL 2019. Unfortunately, Rahul Chaudhari kept struggling to grasp even a single point in the first twenty minutes.

At half-time, the score 15-14 was tilted in Bengal's direction. As the other half commenced, Manjeet Chhillar was sent off the mat by Sukesh in the blink of an eye. Bengal demanded a review in the 25th minute of the clash, which upon inspection, was deemed futile.

Ajeet, from Tamil's team, did a fabulous job of keeping the opposing raiders at bay. Anand lessened the score difference to just three points after an eminent super-raid.

Conceding a second all-out in the 35th minute of the encounter, the Thalaivas plunged into deeper crisis. Completing his Super 10, Prapanjan stretched the lead of his team to a whopping eight points. Thakur also achieved his first Super 10 of the season.

Rinku Narwal, who was on fire, accomplished his High 5 against the Thalaivas as he inflicted a laudable hold on Ajay. Ultimately, the Warriors secured the hard-earned triumph against the Tamil Thalaivas with the score 35-26. A brilliant combination of offense and defense assured the victory for the Warriors as Ajay Thakur's ten-pointer failed to support the Thalaivas.

