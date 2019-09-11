Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: Warriors edge U Mumba in a low-scoring contest

Bengal Warriors defeat U Mumba in a close contest

Bengal Warriors, who were playing on their home turf, emerged victorious in a close contest with U Mumba at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. This was their second consecutive victory at home which sent the fans berserk at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium.

Sukesh Hegde, Maninder Singh, Esmaeil Nabibakhsh and Rinku Narwal played the biggest role in their team's win. From U Mumba, Arjun Deshwal was impeccable, given he picked up a massive total of 15 points. Fazel Atrachali also contributed heavily for his squad, despite his team's loss.

Read to find out how the highly-anticipated 85th face-off of PKL 2019 between Fazel Atrachali's U Mumba and Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors proceeded at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata:

Arjun Deshwal started for the Mumbai-based franchise and returned with a mind-blowing Super Raid to his name. Skipper Maninder Singh opened the account for the home team with a laudable hand-touch. Seven minutes into the highly-anticipated game, the two squads were tied on four each.

Maninder Singh achieved the milestone of 650 points in the league right after that. In this slow-paced game, U Mumba were reduced to just three men on the mat in the 12th minute. Eventually, U Mumba suffered their first all-out in the 15th minute, which made the crowd go crazy with ecstasy.

U Mumba demanded a review after Maninder Singh made a Super Raid. Unfortunately for them, the review was declared futile. Singh, on the other hand, was awarded three precious points.

Right before half-time, Deshwal's two-pointer raid decreased the score difference to just three points. After the completion of the first twenty minutes, the hot favourites from Bengal were in the lead with the score 16-13.

The second half commenced with the Warriors skipper's eminent flying hand touch. The hosts' defense was spot on as it was successful at keeping the rival raiders at bay.

Deshwal completed the second Super 10 of his career with sheer brilliance. Maninder Singh undoubtedly had his killer mode on, pitching in quite a few points for the blue-clad squad. With just five minutes left in the encounter, the score 26-20 had itself tilted in the Warriors' direction.

Atrachali became the second player to reach the 50 tackle-point-mark in PKL 2019, after Vishal Bhardwaj. A last-minute beautiful tackle by Sandeep Narwal on Singh brought the score difference to just a single point, with just 34 seconds remaining in the battle.

Bengal Warriors seized the battle with a perfect Super Tackle, with the score being 29-26. Keeping the defeat aside, U Mumba displayed a wonderful performance.

