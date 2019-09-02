Pro Kabaddi 2019, U.P. Yoddha v Bengal Warriors: "Our team is performing well overall," says Yoddha star raider Shrikant Jadhav

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST News 6 // 02 Sep 2019, 01:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UP Yoddhas won a closely-fought battle against the Bengal Warriors

UP Yoddha picked up their second win in two games as they overcame a stiff challenge from the Bengal Warriors in the 69th fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

A High 5 for Yoddha skipper Nitesh Kumar was the highlight of the win for the Yoddha as Shrikant Jadhav too chipped in with 9 raid points that helped his side register an important 32-29 win over the Warriors.

Read to find out how the battle between UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors proceeded at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore:

Rishank Devadiga put in the first raid of the game but could not pick up a point and it was Maninder Singh who started the account for the Warriors as he picked up a touch point as the Warriors raced away to a 3-0 lead.

Nitesh Kumar picked up the first point for his side as he initiated an excellent Super Tackle on opposite number Maninder Singh that brought about two important points for the Yoddha. However, the Warriors galloped away to a 6-2 lead until yet another Super Tackle from Nitesh Kumar on Maninder Singh reduced the deficit to two points.

With another Super Tackle on Mohammad Nabibakhsh in a Do or Die raid, Nitesh Kumar completed his High 5 but the Yoddha were facing the prospect of an All-Out before substitute Ankush brought about two points that prevented the massive dent.

With five minutes left on the clock, the scores were level before a Super Tackle from Rinku Narwal gave the Warriors a 11-10 lead, only to be equalised by a Nabibakhsh touch point on Amit. At the break, the Warriors had a slender 13-12 lead.

As the other half commenced, Bengal suffered an unfortunate All-Out early in the final twenty minutes, handing their opponents a two-point lead. With the Yoddha defenders playing a high-line of defense, Warriors' ace raider Maninder Singh failed to pick up too many points.

The Yoddha claimed a review in the 29th minute, which, fortunately enough, proved to be decisive. A fine back hold right next to the mid-line sent Shrikant to the bench, despite a review taken by the Yoddha as Baldev Singh picked up his fourth High 5 of the season.

Advertisement

The battle picked up pace in the last few minutes as both squads kept picking up points. The Yoddha, with just two minutes left on the clock, had a lead with the scoreline reading 30-27 in their favor.

Eventually, the Yoddha clinched a well earned 32-29 victory on the back of a terrific High 5 from Nitesh Kumar and 9 raid points from Shrikant Jadhav. Given that the Warriors managed to keep the threat of Maninder at bay, their job of picking up a win became a lot easier.

In the post-match press conference, Yoddha skipper Nitesh Kumar was quizzed about the challenges that lied ahead for his side, and he brought it down to putting across consistent performances.

We will surely move ahead in the coming encounters now that our team's combination is operating impeccably. The future face-offs will be tougher than ever but we'll try our level best to emerge victorious.

Rishank Devadiga, who was asked about his return to fitness and the role he has been given by the UP Yoddha claimed that he was a lot more confident and will come good in the upcoming games.

I was struggling after my eye injury but for now, I feel much better. Once I find that rhythm, I surely will return back to my initial form in no time. I have confidence in myself, to perform well in the matches ahead.

Shrikant Jadhav, who has been in some exceptional form on the raiding front said that there was no weight of expectations on him and was enjoying his time on the mat.

I don't feel any pressure as for now. The coach has also left me free to play the way I feel the most comfortable in. Now that Rishank is picking up his form, I play with the confidence that he will get me back on the mat if I get tackled. In fact, our whole team is also performing really well.

In a final note, UP Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh came out with an update on Monu Goyat's injury and said that the ace raider is recuperating well and will be ready to face the Patna Pirates on 6th September.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi 2019, news, points table, Pro kabaddi results, and fantasy tips.