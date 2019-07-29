Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengaluru Bulls’ grit overpowers U Mumba in a close encounter

The Bengaluru Bulls made a strong comeback in the second half

Riding on a terrific raid performance by ‘Hi-Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat, Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba by 30-26. The match was built as the battle between the “Hi-Flyer” Pawan Sehrawat and Fazel “Sultan” Atrachali and it was the raider who came out on top. The home-side displayed a strong performance in their home stadium against Puneri Paltan and was more than ready to face Bengaluru Bulls, against whom they have their second best record with 10 victories.

‘Hi-Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat got a Super 10 and single-handedly flipped the table for Bengaluru Bulls as they sneaked their way through victory against home team U Mumba. Strong performance by U Mumba’s Arjun Deshwal and Fazel “Sultan” Atrachali went in vain as some unforced errors towards the end caused them the match.

Things started to even-out when the previous match’s super-sub Arjun Deshwal from U Mumba was called out of bounds after a review by Bengaluru. Bengaluru took the lead by the 11th minute when Fazel Atrachali’s men covered the lead by the 14th minute. ‘Hi-Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat got his 300th raid point in the form of a sneaky back kick on Fazel Atrachali. The game continued to shift from one team to the other as the first-half ended with Bengaluru Bulls leading U Mumba 13-11.

U Mumba carried some momentum in the second-half after they got Bengaluru Bulls All-Out in the 24th minute to take the lead from Bengaluru to 16-13. Pawan Sehrawat made an immediate comeback as he flipped over a diving Sandeep Narwal’s back to cross the mid-line. Pawan Sehrawat had to keep his ‘Hi-Flyer’ persona at a side as he played cautiously with no help from his fellow raiders.

U Mumba’s Arjun Deshwal continued to prove himself as more than just a one match wonder as he got 6 touch points in a game. Pawan made a strong raid as he got Sandeep Narwal and the danger man Arjun Deshwal in his 37th minute raid to inch closer to U Mumba with the score reading 23-22.

It was an unforced error by Rohit Baliyan when he was the last man on the mat for U Mumba as he entered the lobby without a touch which inferred an All-Out on U Mumba. It was a slim lead but a slender one that led Bengaluru to take over the match with the game ended with the score reading 30-26 in Bengaluru Bulls favour.