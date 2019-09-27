Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba: Bulls edge U Mumba in a close contest

Shreya Shreeja

Bengaluru Bulls defeated U Mumba 35-33 in a close contest

After not being able to register a win in their past three matches, victory finally greeted Bengaluru Bulls as they beat U Mumba in the 109th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 on Friday.

Pawan Sehrawat became the top scorer from the Bulls after garnering 11 points. Both the young guns, Banty and Saurabh Nandal also contributed heavily to the team's victory.

From the U Mumba squad, Abhishek Singh and Athul MS added 10 and 9 points respectively to their team's total. On the defensive front, Surinder Singh made a mark with his three tackle points.

Athul MS went for the inaugural raid and was instantly sent off the mat by Saurabh Nandal. Pawan Sehrawat too got caught by Iranian wall Fazel Atrachali in his very first raid.

Five minutes into this close contest, the two teams were tied at 3-3. Sending both Athul and Atrachali out in a fierce raid, a superb Sehrawat picked up two points. Banty, who was playing his first-ever season of PKL, produced a commendable all-round performance by pitching in crucial points in both offense and defense for the Bulls.

Soon enough, Sehrawat's mindblowing Super Raid inflicted an ill-fated all-out on U Mumba in the 19th minute. The Bengaluru-based franchise then cruised to 17-11 upon the completion of the intriguing first half.

Rohit Baliyan from the U Mumba squad kickstarted the second half after sending Ajay to the bench, thereby decreasing the score difference to five points. Athul, usually known for his impressive game, struggled in front of Bengaluru's defense.

A second unfortunate all-out for Mumba in the 26th minute increased the already massive lead to 28-16 in Bengaluru's favour. A match, which was initially close-called, was now turning into a one-sided affair.

Nandal, with an excellent game, achieved the fifth High 5 of his career. Even though U Mumba were sloppy for most of the match, they got a slim chance to get back into contention with Bengaluru Bulls conceding an unexpected all-out with four minutes left on the clock.

A controversial raid by Banty was challenged by Sehrawat, claiming three defenders out. The review, upon inspection, was declared unsuccessful, much to Bengaluru's disappointment.

Both Sehrawat and Abhishek Singh also successfully completed their respective Super 10s, all thanks to a bunch of powerful raids. Ultimately, the Bengaluru Bulls emerged victorious by 35-33 in this intense battle. An all-round performance by the defending champions ensured the victory.

During the post-match presentation, Fazel Atrachali, who was sent to the bench thrice, blamed himself for his team's loss.

"Both our offense and defense played according to the situation. We had the game in our hands but I will accept this as my own fault, " he said.

"We had prepared for Pawan and somewhat underestimated the young raiders from Bengaluru. We thought they would play loose but it didn't happen. They played in do-or-die raids and at the same time, our raiders failed to perform as per the expectations.

"This is kabaddi. You need to remain composed till the final minute of the match and not give away points when momentum is in your hands," he added.

Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat looked euphoric with the way his boys performed against U Mumba. He also praised Pawan's decision to give a chance to the young talent on the squad.

"I am proud of my boys. Pawan was the most experienced player today from the team. I'm proud of how Pawan led the team from the front today. He could have scored more raid points tonight but he sent young raiders to lead the offense."

Upon questioning Sehrawat about their next match against Haryana Steelers, he looked pretty confident and gave a glimpse of the planned strategies.

"It will indeed be a tough competition. Vikash Kandola has been in sublime form since the past few battles. Also, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and the rest of the defense know my weakness and abilities. We are looking forward to that clash."

