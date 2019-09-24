Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: The "War Between Stars" end on a 39-39 deadlock

It was difficult to separate Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls on the night

A thriller between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls ended in a 39-39 tie at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Pawan Sehrawat was excellent on the night as he had 17 points to his credit.

Naveen Kumar yet again put up an impressive show by garnering a staggering total of 14 points in just 22 raids. Amit Sheoran and Anil Kumar from Bengaluru and Delhi respectively made a mark on the defensive front, with four points each to their names.

Chandran Ranjit from Dabang Delhi went out for the first raid of the night and was immediately blocked by Pawan Sehrawat. That one raid opened the accounts of both the teams as Ranjit also bagged a bonus before being tackled.

A fast-paced start to the battle ensued as both teams were aggressive. Six minutes into the game, the defending champions had the 7-4 lead.

The young prodigy, Naveen Kumar, became the third player after record-breaker Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat to reach the 200-raid point mark in the seventh installment of the league.

Both Kumar and Sehrawat pitched in points for their respective sides, that kept the scoreboard ticking. Naveen, when declared out by the match referee, challenged the decision in the tenth minute. Eventually, the review turned up unsuccessful, much to Delhi's disappointment.

Bulls defence came all prepared for the raiders of Delhi, given they were successful in keeping the rival team's offence at bay.

Neither Ankit's attempts nor a review saved the Bengaluru-based franchise from an unfortunate all-out, which they sustained in the 18th minute.

The perplexing first half of the 105th battle of PKL 2019 came to an end with Dabang Delhi in a 22-19 lead. Kumar's mind-blowing dubki kick-started the second half which also helped him complete his 15th consecutive Super Ten.

Sehrawat was also successful in reaching the ten-point mark. Delhi sustained their first all-out of the clash with just six minutes remaining on the clock.

Amit Sheoran from the Bulls displayed a commendable performance as he tackled the opponents on multiple occasions. Soon enough, Pawan's dubki dissolved the score difference to 35-35, which was initially under Delhi's control.

With 30 seconds left in the war to end, the result was still uncertain. Ultimately, the clash ended in a 39-39 deadlock. Even though the battle wrapped up on a tie, both sides made a bunch of unnecessary errors.

Despite a great performance, Naveen was left in tears after the match. Dabang Delhi continued to lead the way on the points table while Bengaluru Bulls are at the fifth position.

