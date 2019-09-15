Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortune Giants: Delhi emerge triumphant in a close contest

Shreya Shreeja

Gujarat Fortune Giants succumb to Dabang Delhi in a fervid battle

Dabang Delhi displayed a mind-blowing performance and won the fierce clash against Gujarat Fortune Giants 34-30 in Match No. 91 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. The win added a couple more points to the kitty of the table-toppers.

Naveen was yet again the highlight of the night, given he gathered 12 points. Rohit Gulia, the young blood from the Gujarat franchise, impressed everyone with a resplendent display, despite his team's loss. He garnered a total of 13 points.

Read to find out how the highly-anticipated 91st face-off of PKL 2019 between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortune Giants unfolded itself at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune:

Sachin Tanwar started for the Fortune Giants and returned sans any point. Vijay Malik, the former Patna Pirates player, picked the first point of the night for Delhi. Despite succumbing to a fierce tackle, GB More managed a bonus and opened the account for the Gujarat-based franchise.

Delhi started in impressive fashion, given Ravinder Pahal garnered two tackle points under just three minutes. Naveen Kumar, the young prodigy from Delhi, mistakenly stepped in the lobby without initiating a touch on any player and was declared out, which gave the opponents two easy Super Tackle points.

Just under nine minutes, the Fortune Giants conceded an ill-fated all-out, all thanks to Naveen's superb five-pointer raid, which also made Delhi lead with the score 11-4. Right before the first half concluded, Naveen picked up a two-pointer, hence reducing the Fortune Giants to a single man.

At the end of the first half, the Delhi-based team edged ahead with the score 20-9. The second half started on a discouraging note for the Fortune Giants as they suffered a second unfortunate all-out.

However, their defenders seemed to make a gradual comeback, as they inflicted a couple of laudable tackles on their nemesis. Dabang Delhi claimed a review for a mere bonus, which was declared unsuccessful, much to their disappointment.

The team representing the capital of the nation suffered its first all-out in the 26th minute. With five minutes to go, the Fortune Giants reduced their opponents' massive lead to just two points.

Rohit Gulia completed his Super 10 in brilliant fashion. Naveen was also successful in delivering his 13th consecutive Super 10.

Dabang Delhi registered an excellent victory over the hapless Fortune Giants with the score 34-30. An impeccable offense and defense ensured their win. However, Gujarat sustained its third back-to-back loss.

