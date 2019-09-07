Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers: Delhi succumb to Steelers' impeccable game

Shreya Shreeja

Haryana Steelers annihilate Dabang Delhi in an intense battle

The table-toppers, Dabang Delhi lost only their second match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 against the Haryana Steelers. On the other hand, Haryana registered their fifth consecutive victory in impeccable fashion with a commanding 47-25 scoreline.

Both Vikash Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai were laudable, given that they both completed their Super 10s. Delhi's Naveen Kumar performed at his usual best, also completing his Super 10, but Delhi's dependence overburdened him, which resulted in them losing the match.

Read to find out how the highly-anticipated 79th encounter of PKL 2019 between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers unfolded itself at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata:

Chandran Ranjit started for Delhi only to be sent off the mat by Haryana's skipper, the experienced Dharmaraj Cheralathan. Naveen Kumar's hand touch on Vikas Kale opened the account for Delhi.

Prashanth Rai, in his very first raid, was gifted two easy points by the defenders of Delhi. Joginder Narwal from Delhi and Dharmaraj from Haryana were on fire, tackling the raiders in fierce fashion.

Naveen Kumar yet again did not fail to impress with his resplendent game. He became the second player to hit the 150-raid point mark in PKL 2019. The last man standing from Haryana, the other Naveen initiated a successful Super Raid, which brought the score on a tie at 10 each, hence dodging the dreaded all-out.

A dazzling Super Tackle by Kale on Naveen Kumar put the Steelers in the lead with two points. The table-toppers Dabang Delhi suffered their first ill-fated all-out in the 18th minute. At half-time, Haryana inched ahead with the score 21-13.

As the second half commenced, Kandola's rookie error sent him off the mat, which was challenged by his team. Upon inspection, the review was declared successful, which saved Kandola from going to the bench.

As Delhi conceded their second all-out in the 33rd minute, Haryana grasped harder on the lead. Rai's two-pointer put Haryana ahead with 14 points. Naveen Kumar completed his 12th consecutive Super 10 with sheer brilliance.

The Delhi team asked for a review in the 35th minute, which was declared successful. Rai then achieved his first Super 10 of the season in style. Vikash Kandola's two-pointer pushed Delhi into deeper crisis.

A third all-out on Delhi completely gave away the match to the Haryana-based franchise. Despite a poor start, Kandola completed his sixth Super 10 of the season, all thanks to his brilliant Super Raid.

Eventually, the Haryana Steelers registered the victory in brilliant fashion against Dabang Delhi, with the score 47-25. A superb combination of offense and defense helped the them clinch the victory.

