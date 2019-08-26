Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas: Naveen's 16 points help Dabang Delhi break the home leg curse

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 8 // 26 Aug 2019, 01:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A fierce Naveen Kumar in action against the Yoddhas

The home team Dabang Delhi, broke the home leg curse after defeating the Bengaluru Bulls in their very first battle of the Delhi leg. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, lost their previous match against the Haryana Steelers.

Read to find out how the anticipated battle between Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi and Monu Goyat's UP Yoddha proceeded at the Thyagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Chandran Ranjit, the young prodigy, started for the Dabang and returned without a point. Monu Goyat, the costliest man in the history of the league, started brilliantly by bringing a two-pointer for his squad in his very first raid.

Opening the account for the home team, Naveen "Express" Goyat picked up his first point of the night, sending Sumit off the mat. It was a close battle where both teams were brainy enough to avoid unnecessary mistakes. A sharp dive from Ravinder Pahal reduced the difference to just one point.

A skilful two-pointer by Naveen brought the score to a tie at six. Iranian champion Meraj Sheykh was terribly out of form, unable to pitch any point for his team. They conceded an all-out in the 18th minute of the battle, hence handing over the lead to the men clad in blue and red.

At half time, Dabang Delhi led with the score 15-11. As the second half commenced, Delhi claimed a review, which upon inspection, was deemed successful. Monu Goyat was the only one for his squad who pitched in points.

Naveen, continuing his rich vein of form, completed his seventh consecutive super ten. The Yoddhas struggled in front of Dabang Delhi. The score after 36 minutes was yet again favouring Delhi, i.e., 26-19, given that the rivals suffered another all-out.

A stunning raid by Rishank Devadiga initiated the first super raid of the night, pitching in four points for his squad. However, he was instantly substituted after conceding a minor head injury, a result of his previous raid.

The lead which previously looked hard to achieve was reduced with each passing minute. Naveen, in an intricate raid, brought two-points for Dabang. Monu, completing his first super ten of the season, left the rivals with just a single man on the mat.

Advertisement

Naveen helped his team dodge the all-out, bringing in two points in a single raid. "Binda" Pahal achieved his first high five of the season, which was undoubtedly brilliant. Eventually, the home team clinched the victory against the Yoddhas with a score of 36-27.

For the very first time in the history of the league, Dabang Delhi reached the top of the points' table, also registering a victory in two consecutive matches in their home leg. Naveen, with his 16 raid points, displayed the finest performance of his career, hence snatching the win from his rivals.