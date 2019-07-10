×
Pro Kabaddi 2019 : Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari and Rishank Devadiga take the #BottleCapChallenge

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
9   //    10 Jul 2019, 18:25 IST

Rohit Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari showcased their fitness levels on Instagram
What's the story?

The stars of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League have followed the trend of taking the #BottleCapChallenge as Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar, U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali and UP Yoddha raider, Rishank Devadiga took this challenge recently.

The background

In the bottle cap challenge, a person has to hit the cap of a bottle with a round-house kick in such a way that the bottlecap comes off. This has become the latest way through which the internet community is showcasing its fitness. Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar too took this challenge which inspired Rohit Kumar and others to follow his footsteps.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned above, the #BottleCapChallenge has taken the internet by storm and the kabaddi stars have also chosen to participate in it. UP Yoddha shared Rishank Devadiga's challenge on their official handle before the raider and the official page of Pro Kabaddi reposted it.


U Mumba's Fazel Atrachali and Bengaluru Bulls' Rohit Kumar showcased their fitness levels as well by sharing the videos of their respective Bottle Cap Challenges on their Instagram handles.

While the Iranian defender used the popular Hindi tagline 'How's the Josh' in his caption, Rohit Kumar chose to nominate India's Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju to partake in this challenge. The Bengaluru Bulls even revealed that he was extremely motivated by his Akshay Kumar's video, which is why he could not resist the challenge.


Tamil Thalaivas' newest signee, Rahul Chaudhari was the next to take this challenge. The star raider also said he was looking forward to further such challenges in the video's caption.


What's next?

The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will commence from the 20th of July, 2019. Fazel Atrachali and Rohit Kumar will be in action on the first day as U Mumba play Telugu Titans in the season opener, followed by a clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates. UP Yoddha will play their first game on the 24th of July versus Bengal Warriors while Rahul Chaudhari will battle against his former team, Telugu Titans on day 2

Pro Kabaddi 2019 U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls Fazel Atrachali Rohit Kumar
