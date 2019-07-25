Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat Fortune Giants v UP Yoddha: Fortune Giants ready for Yoddhas

The Giants have history on their side as they take on the Yoddhas

After a solid all-round display against defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in their opening encounter, Gujarat Fortune Giants are ready to take on the UP Yoddha in their second match of the Pro Kabaddi League season 7 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Giants have history on their side as they take on the Yoddhas. The young and energetic team led by Sunil Kumar had beaten the Yoddhas in each of their three encounters in the previous season. However, the team from UP also showed excellent form in its opening match against Bengal Warriors to notch up a huge win with a 48-17 score-line.

Giants captain Sunil Kumar led from the front and put up an inspirational performance against the Bengaluru Bulls in the opener. The 22-year-old made his intentions clear with a high-5 in the very first game as he returned with six points.

All eyes inside the stadium will be on Sunil along with his partner-in-point and Parvesh Bhainswal. Sumit Malik also repaid head coach Manpreet Singh’s faith with a solid performance against the Bulls, especially Pawan ‘hi-flyer’ Sehrawat.

Even Ruturaj Koravi, who started off from the bench in the second half, made a significant contribution in the Giants big win over the defending PKL champions.

While the Giants defence unit is perfectly placed, the raiding party is also getting into the groove. Rohit Gulia, joined by experienced GB More along with rookie Sonu Jaglan, who scored Giants’ first super raid of the season, has eased the pressure off Sachin Tanwar.

Trained under strategist tactician Manpreet Singh, each raider has developed an ability to score points, even in do-or-die situations. It will not be surprising if the UP Yoddha defenders find it difficult to handle the Giants raiders