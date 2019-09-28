Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas: Giants destroy Thalaivas in a one-sided contest

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 35 // 28 Sep 2019, 22:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hapless Tamil Thalaivas succumbed to the Gujarat Fortune Giants in a one-sided battle

Gujarat Fortune Giants registered a commanding 50-21 victory over the Tamil Thalaivas in the 112th match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, which was played at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Haryana.

Both Sonu Jaglan and Rohit Gulia put up a top-class game, gathering 15 and 11 points respectively for the winning side. Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinod Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi and Pankaj made a mark on the defensive front after showcasing an incredible game against the Thalaivas. Rahul Chaudhari, with five points to his name, emerged as the top scorer from the Thalaivas.

Rohit Gulia went for the first raid of the night and returned sans a point. His second raid saw Gulia pick up a bonus point before suffering a tackle, which opened the accounts of both the squads.

The Fortune Giants cruised to a 4-2 lead with five minutes into the game. Inflicting an all-out on the opponents in the ninth minute itself, the Fortune Giants increased their lead to a massive seven points. In fact, Rahul Chaudhari's first point of the night came after twelve minutes of the game.

Both Rohit Gulia and Sonu Jaglan were displaying a commendable game, pitching in points without a break. On the other hand, the Thalaivas were struggling to stay afloat against the two-time finalists.

The end of the first half saw a 20-9 lead on the scoreboard in favour of the Fortune Giants. Vineet Sharma's wonderful two-pointer kicked off the second half in impressive fashion. However, they were still unable to retain Chaudhari, who spent most of his time off the mat.

Ruturaj Koravi and Vinod Kumar from the Fortune Giants were on fire, successfully keeping the raiders of the Thalaivas at bay. Soon enough, the hapless Thalaivas suffered a second all-out, which put the Fortune Giants in a huge 28-11 lead.

Jaglan, who was playing his first-ever PKL season, completed the first Super 10 of his career, all thanks to a beautiful display. A third all-out for the Thalaivas in the 34th minute left no hope for them. Simultaneously, skipper Gulia brilliantly achieved his Super 10.

Rahul Chaudhari, once known as the poster boy of the league, was a pale shadow of himself and got tackled on quite a few occasions. On the brighter side, he became the second player to achieve the impossible milestone of 1000 raid points, after Patna Pirates' Pardeep Narwal.

Advertisement

Eventually, the completely one-sided clash saw the Gujarat Fortune Giants register a tremendous 50-21 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. An impeccably executed teamwork ensured the victory for the Fortune Giants.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi 2019 Schedule, news, points table, Dream 11 Pro Kabaddi, and fantasy tips.