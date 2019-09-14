Pro Kabaddi 2019, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Steelers put up a superb show to crush the Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas lost their eighth consecutive encounter of PKL 2019 against the Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers put up a dazzling display against the Tamil Thalaivas for a 43-35 win in the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. With both offense and defense working perfectly, they clinched the battle with ease.

Vikash Kandola absolutely stood out with the brilliant 13 raid points that he amassed in this contest. Vinay also completed his Super 10 and pitched in a bunch of crucial points for the Steelers.

Rahul Chaudhari from the Tamil Thalaivas was successful in completing his fourth Super 10 this season. V. Ajith Kumar also put up a great show, despite his team's loss.

Read to find out how the highly-anticipated 90th face-off of PKL 2019 between Ajay Thakur's Tamil Thalaivas and Vikash Kandola's Haryana Steelers proceeded at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex:

Rahul Chaudhari started for the Thalaivas and returned sans any point. He gracefully picked up the first point of the clash in the second minute. A brilliant two-pointer from Vinay opened the account for the Steelers.

The Chennai-based franchise, after losing seven matches, started strong. However, the Steelers managed to capture a 6-4 lead after eight minutes into the face-off. An extremely close Super Tackle brought the score to a tie at six each.

Eventually, the Thalaivas conceded an unfortunate all-out in the 14th minute, which put the Steelers at a solid six-point advantage. Chaudhari's brilliant raid contributed two points to his team's total. Sunil from the Haryana team was on fire, given he performed quite a few fierce tackles on the rival raiders.

At half-time, the Steelers inched ahead with the score 16-14. Rahul Chaudhari, the lone warrior from the Thalaivas, achieved the milestone of a hundred raid points in PKL 2019.

Chaudhari kicked off the second half on a grand note as he inflicted an out-of-the-world all-out on his nemesis. After that, Vikash Kandola picked up a laudable two-pointer by dodging the mighty Manjeet Chhillar away.

Tamil Thalaivas demanded a review in the 25th minute just for a bonus, which was, later on, declared unsuccessful. Completing his Super 10 in style, Kandola increased his team's lead to four points.

The Thalaivas' Kenyan new-comer, Victor Obiero put up a resplendent game, inflicting a Super Raid and bringing up a two-pointer for his team. Chaudhari's Super 10 brought the score difference to just three points. Despite his good show, the Thalaivas suffered a second all-out with just six minutes left on the clock.

Ultimately, Haryana Steelers emerged victorious with the score 43-35 on a night full of two-pointers and failed tackles. The Thalaivas, on the other hand, lost their eighth consecutive face-off.

