Pro Kabaddi 2019: How will the Telugu Titans qualify for the playoffs?

Telugu Titans are still alive in the race to the playoffs

Pro Kabaddi 2019 is slowing inching towards the business stages as only a handful of matches remain in the league stage. Three teams namely Dabang Delhi K.C., Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers have sealed their place in the playoffs while the Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Fortune Giants, and Patna Pirates are out of the competition.

Going by the current form, the last three slots will be most likely be taken by the Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba and U.P. Yoddha. However, the Telugu Titans still have a chance to make it to the top six, but will need big wins in the remaining games.

The Titans have registered only five wins in the 18 matches they have played so far, and yet they have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Here's how Abozar Mighani's men can make it to the next round of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

How can the Telugu Titans still qualify for the playoffs of PKL 2019?

Points Table as on 1st October 2019

One thing is certain, and that is the fact that the Telugu Titans need to win all of their remaining matches and here are the remaining matches they have -

October 3rd: vs Puneri Paltan

October 4th: vs Haryana Steelers

October 7th: vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

October 9th: vs U.P. Yoddha.

While beating Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortune Giants may not be a difficult ask for the Titans, they may find it difficult to overcome the challenge from Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddha.

Even then, assuming that the Titans win all of their matches, they will have 59 points from 22 matches. Shifting our focus to other teams, U Mumba currently have 59 points while the Bengaluru Bulls and U.P. Yoddha have 58 points each.

Even after winning all of their games, the Telugu Titans will need to bank on other results and hope that either of the three teams lose all of their games and that too by a margin of 8 or more points.

Since U.P. Yoddha still have their home leg left, it is unlikely that they will lose all their games by hefty margins. Though they will face in-form teams like Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengaluru Bulls, a side like U.P. Yoddha will definitely gain at least two points from the home leg since they are also in good form.

Same is the case for U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls. The Mumbai-based franchise is just one win away from sealing a playoffs spot and even if the Fazel Atrachali-led side gain one point from their remaining matches, the Telugu Titans' journey will come to an end.

The Bengaluru Bulls, the other team in the race for a knockouts spot have three matches remaining this season. They will face the Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P. Yoddha and for the Telugu Titans to qualify, the Bulls need to lose two matches by 8 or more points and gain a maximum of one point from the other match.

If the aforementioned sequence of results does take place, the 6th team in the playoffs will be decided based on score difference and here are a few possible scenarios that can be considered for the Titans to qualify.

Scenario 1

Telugu Titans win all their matches, U Mumba lose their remaining three games by hefty margins and the sixth team will be decided based on points difference.

Scenario 2

Telugu Titans win all their games, U.P. Yoddha lose 3 matches by 8 or more points and do not take more than 1 point from the other game. The decision will be decided by score difference.

However, what is interesting to note is that if the Yoddha lose all their matches by 8 or more points, the Telugu Titans will be through.

Scenario 3

Telugu Titans win all their fixtures, Bengaluru Bulls lose two of their matches by 8 or more points and do not take more than 1 point from the third game. In this case, the qualifying team will be decided via points difference. Also, if Bengaluru lose all their games by 8 or more points, the Telugu Titans will qualify.

Do you think Telugu Titans can make it to the playoffs of Pro Kabaddi 2019? Share your views in the comments box below.