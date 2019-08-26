Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Defending champion demolish the inaugural title-holders in brilliant fashion

Bengaluru Bulls overcame the Jaipur Pink Panthers in a heated encounter

Bengaluru Bulls, the defending champions, lost their previous battle against Dabang Delhi and were looking out for a victory. Not quite different from the Bulls, Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Panthers, despite a brilliant performance in the seventh season, were coming into the battle after a defeat against the Telugu Titans.

All-rounder Deepak Hooda started for the Pink Panthers and returned without any point. Opening the account for his squad, Bengaluru captain cool Rohit "Akki" Kumar brought a quick point. Deepak Narwal, the former Patna Pirates player, stole the first point of the night for the Pink Army.

Sporting the green armband, hi-flyer Pawan Sehrawat was quickly tackled off the mat by the rivals, in his first raid itself. The defence of the Bulls was on fire, with all three defenders not allowing the opponents to pick up a single point.

Inflicting a super all-out on the inaugural champions in the twelfth minute of the encounter, they were way ahead of the Panthers, with the score 14-4. Saurabh Nandal, the young gun, blew the minds of everyone witnessing the heated encounter.

On the other hand, the men in pink, bizarrely enough, were unable to garner enough points against the Bengaluru-based franchise, be it offence or defence. The half time ended on a shocking note for the Panthers as Bengaluru led with a scoreline of 22-8.

Opening the second half in style, the men drenched in red and black inflicted yet another all out on the pink-clad team. Rohit Kumar, who was kept mum in his past few matches, returned to his well-known form and showcased a resplendent performance.

By the 23rd minute of the game, Bengaluru had already sailed away to a 29-point lead. Completing his super-ten, Rohit Kumar was absolutely killing it. Mahender Singh and Nitin Rawal were also successful in achieving the high-five mark.

The Panthers, making a gradual comeback, reduced the leviathan lead to just 12 points. Saurabh, the young prodigy also completed his third high-five of his career.

Winning the match in brilliant fashion, the Bulls demolished the Pink Panthers to bits and pieces. Unleashing their true champion self, the Bulls emerged victorious with the score 41-30, all thanks to the all-round display from both the offensive and the defensive units of the squad.