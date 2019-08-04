Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Patna Pirates v Puneri Paltan | Pune lead 20-10 at halftime | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 4th August 19

The offense of Patna Pirates faces the bedrock defense of Puneri Paltan in a must-win clash.

The second home leg match for Patna Pirates will be up against the mighty defense of Puneri Paltan. Puneri Paltan will be looking to win their first match of Pro Kabaddi 2019 and also improve their head to head record against Patna.

Puneri Paltan held the Patna Pirates for 11 minutes to score a point as they led with the score of 13-0. Pune started the game with aggression and were seen dominating the Pirates. Pardeep Narwal was sent off the mat in the very first minute of the game and was there till the all out was inflicted by Pune. Amit Kumar scored 9 points for the Paltan, while manjeet got four. Patna then got back in the game with Pardeep picking up three points in raids.

Pardeep Narwal has 27 raid points to his name in four matches with a single Super 10. Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlu has been silent in the past three games after his blockbuster debut match against Bengaluru Bulls.

In the absence of Nitin Tomar, who picked up an injury ahead of the start of the season, Pawan Kadian has been their top raider with 14 raid points. The team will expect Manjeet Dahiya, Sushant Sail, Amit Kumar, and Pankaj Mohite to step up to the occasion and lead the offense of Pune which has been below satisfactory in this edition.

Jaideep, in the absence of Surender Nada has improvised in the left corner as the top defender of the team with 16 tackle points. He has found decent support from the right cover defender, Neeraj Kumar who has displayed some breath-taking dashes this season.

Puneri Paltan's lead defenders, namely PO Surjeet Singh and Girish Maruti Ernak are yet to show their potential till now. Shubham Shinde has been Pune's top defender with just six tackle points. Puneri Paltan as a team have the second-least tackle points in the tally and will certainly need to improve on that.

Will Patna Pirates book their first victory in their home leg or will Puneri Paltan claim their first win of Season 7?

Head To Head Record

Played: 13

Patna Pirates: 10

Puneri Paltan: 1

Tied: 2

