PKL 2019, Match 1: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba - Predicting each team's playing 7

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
86   //    20 Jul 2019, 14:28 IST

Fazel Atrachali will lead U Mumba in PKL 7
Fazel Atrachali will lead U Mumba in PKL 7

The seventh edition of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin tonight at 7:30 PM as season two winners U Mumba lock horns with perennial underachievers Telugu Titans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Telugu Titans exited the 6th edition of Pro Kabaddi in the first round itself, while U Mumba made it to the play-offs, but faltered in the first eliminator. U Mumba's star raider, Siddharth Sirish Desai has joined Telugu Titans ahead of PKL season 7. The Hyderabad-based franchise released their talismanic raider, Rahul Chaudhari before purchasing Siddharth's services fore a monumental fee of 1.45 Crore INR.

Their even-steven head-to-head record in the PKL has generated excitement among the fans. Titans and U Mumba have clashed 10 times in PKL history, and both the teams have won 4 matches each, while two games have ended in a tie. With both the franchises getting a new bunch of players in the auction room, it will be intriguing to see how they line up in their first encounter.

Here's a look at the predicted playing 7 of both the teams -

Telugu Titans

'Bahubali' Siddharth Desai will look to carry on his fine form
'Bahubali' Siddharth Desai will look to carry on his fine form

As Telugu Titans do not have a very strong raiding department, the onus will be on Siddharth Desai to deliver the goods. He will have the support of his brother Suraj Desai, and Rajnish in the raiding department.

The team management may look to try young the cover defenders Manish and Aakash Dattu on the mat today, as the experienced corners Vishal Bhardawaj and Abozer Mighani will provide them good support.

U Mumba

Iranian defender Fazal Atrachali will be the player to watch out for
Iranian defender Fazal Atrachali will be the player to watch out for

U Mumba do not have any prominent names in their raiding sector, but the trio of Rohit Baliyan, Athul MS and Dong Geon Lee can wreak havoc today.

The Mumbai franchise has invested a lot in their defense, which features the likes of Fazel Atrachali, Surender Singh and Sandeep Narwal. The team may also include left cover defender Anil to complete the playing seven.

Predicted Playing Sevens

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bharadwaj, Abozar Mighani (C), Siddharth Desai, Aakash Dattu, Rajnish, Manish and Suraj Desai.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali(C), Sandeep Narwal, Surender Singh, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Baliyan, Athul MS and Anil.

