Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 10, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants: Why Gujarat Fortune Giants will win the match

All eyes will be on Sachin Tanwar as Gujarat Fortune Giants play their 2nd match tonight!

Gujarat Fortune Giants kicked off their Pro Kabaddi 2019 campaign on a positive note by defeating defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in their first match. All the players of the team came to the party that night at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium as Gujarat completed their revenge of losing the final in PKL 6.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise will next face the UP Yoddha in the penultimate match of the Hyderabad leg today. Nitesh Kumar's side suffered a 31-point defeat at the hands of Bengal Warriors two days ago and with both the teams having endured contrasting starts to their respective campaigns, it will be intriguing to see which team prevails tonight.

While UP Yoddha are known for their 'never say die' attitude, here's why the Fortune Giants could emerge victorious in match number 10.

Why Gujarat Fortune Giants will win the match

The defense of Gujarat Fortune Giants is very strong. With captain Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal guarding from the cover positions, the UP Yoddha raiders could find it really hard to score raid points tonight.

The youngest defensive addition for Gujarat, left corner Sumit registered four tackle points against an in-form Bengaluru Bulls raiding attack the other day. Given how poorly the raiders of UP Yoddha fared against Bengal, one can back Sumit to record his first High 5 in the Pro Kabaddi League. Besides, Gujarat's support raider More GB too chipped in with 3 tackle points versus the Bulls and his all-round show will be key against the Yoddha.

This shows that the defensive unit of Gujarat is close to impenetrable and is a nightmare for all the raiders. In the scenario where Rishank Devadiga plays today, then the defense factor might be neutralized but with Gujarat also boasting of some versatile raiders such as Sachin and Rohit Gulia who can turn the tables at any moment, Gujarat look a much more well-rounded side when compared to the Yoddha.

Moreover, barring Nitesh Kumar's and Amit's two tackle points, none of the other defenders could contribute to the defensive front and if this repeats, it could prove to be costly for the Yoddha.