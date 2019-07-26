×
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 10, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants: Why UP Yoddha will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
40   //    26 Jul 2019, 12:58 IST

UP Yoddha will look to get back to winning ways against Gujarat Fortune Giants
UP Yoddha will look to get back to winning ways against Gujarat Fortune Giants

UP Yoddha did not have a good start to their PKL 2019 campaign, as they were defeated by Bengal Warriors by a huge margin. Monu Goyat and Nitesh Kumar tried their best, but the other players of the team could not provide them the required support.

The Yoddhas will lock horns with the 2-time runners-up, Gujarat Fortune Giants in their next match. Though the Lucknow-based franchise weren't up to the mark in their first match, here's why they will win the match tonight -

Why UP Yoddha will win the match

UP Yoddha’s key raider, Rishank Devadiga missed the team’s first match. However, the team’s coach has revealed that the former U Mumba star may feature in the starting seven tonight. Rishank’s addition could prove to be game-changing for the Yoddhas as they will have the fantastic trio comprising Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav and Devadiga in the raiding attack.

This trio can wreak havoc tonight as the corner defenders of Gujarat Fortune Giants are not experienced campaigners. The Fortune Giants have very strong covers and a versatile raider in Sachin, but if Nitesh Kumar can keep Sachin down, the Yoddhas could dominate the Fortune Giants.

The UP Yoddha team management should also look to Iranian all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou in the playing seven, as he can provide the right amount of balance to the playing seven. Maghsoudlou was used as a substitute in the first match, but that morale-shattering loss could tempt UP Yoddha to include him in the starting seven.

In the 3 matches that these two teams have played, UP Yoddha could never defeat the Fortune Giants. However, that record can change tonight if Nitesh Kumar’s side execute their basic plans to perfection.

Will UP Yoddha record their first win of PKL 2019 tonight? Share your views in the comments box below.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 UP Yoddha Gujarat Fortune Giants Rishank Devadiga Nitesh Kumar
