Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 10, U.P Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 13 // 25 Jul 2019, 20:55 IST

Can the Fortune Giants pile on the misery over U.P Yoddha?

Placed at the bottom of the table, U.P Yoddha will take on the Gujarat Fortune Giants in the first game of the final day of Pro Kabaddi 2019's Hyderabad leg at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, 26th July at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

U.P Yoddha, led by star defender Nitesh Kumar were given a hiding by the Bengal Warriors as they lost 17-48 to the Maninder Singh-led side. Their defense unit was in shambles and even established raiders like Monu Goyat and Shrikanth Jadhav couldn't shine in the absence of star raider Rishank Devadiga.

The Fortune Giants, meanwhile, easily beat the Bengaluru Bulls 42-24 with a consolidated defensive effort shown by the young side. This contest between the raiding powerhouse and a defensive wall will be exciting to watch as a cracking encounter is in the offing.

U.P Yoddha

U.P Yoddha's defense must do a better job.

Key Players: Monu Goyat, Nitesh Kumar and Shrikanth Jadhav

U.P Yoddha were very shoddy on the defensive front and their cover combination was in utter disarray due to the lackluster performance from Narender. Left corner Sachin Kumar made a lot of needless tackles and even tried to challenge Maninder Singh, only to gift an easy point ow two to the raider.

Skipper Nitesh too found it hard to score points as the Yoddha could score only four tackle points. In place of either of the cover defenders, young Sumit or even Mohsen Maghsoudlou could come into the side.

In the raiding department, barring Monu Goyat, none could score points and Shrikanth Jadhav couldn't score a single point, getting tackled three times in the process. Rishank Devadiga, who was nursing a niggle was sorely missed and he's expected to be back in action for this game. However, to turn things around from their previous performance, U.P need a coordinated effort from both the departments.

Gujarat Fortune Giants

The Fortune Giants were solid in their defensive work.

Key Players: Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal

The Fortune Giants put up a fantastic all-round performance that saw them have a massive advantage over the Bulls in their previous encounter, with skipper Sunil Kumar leading the way with six tackle points.

He was well supported by left corner defender Sumit, who picked up four tackle points while right cover defender Parvesh Bhainswal finished with two tackle points. For this game, Ruturaj Koravi could replace Ankit, who had a poor outing in the right corner.

In the raiding department, Sachin Tanwar was supported by Rohit Gulia and More GB as the raiding trio managed 12 raid points together while Sonu was a force to reckon with as he came off the benches to score five raid points. They should continue with the same formation to replicate their success.

Predicted Starting 7s

U.P Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank Devadiga, Shrikanth Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Sachin Kumar and Narender.

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sumit and More GB

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Monu Goyat, Shrikanth Jadhav, More GB, Rohit Gulia, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit and Sunil Kumar.

Captain: Monu Goyat Vice- Captain: Sunil Kumar.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Rishank Devadiga, Sachin Tanwar, Amit, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ruturaj Koravi and Parvesh Bhainswal.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar Vice- Captain: Nitesh Kumar.