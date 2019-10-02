Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 119: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan - Predicting each team's playing 7

Siddharth Desai will be the player to watch out for

The penultimate night of Pro Kabaddi 2019's Panchkula leg will feature a solitary match in which the Telugu Titans will face off against the Puneri Paltan. Both the teams do not have a realistic chance of qualifying for the playoffs and they will try to end their campaign on a high.

When the two sides had earlier this season, Puneri Paltan brought their best to the fore and won the match by 7 points. However, the Telugu Titans come off a massive 51-31 win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and could be expected to continue their good run in this game.

With a qualification on the line for the Telugu Titans, they will hope to put up an all-round show and collect an imperative win against the Puneri Paltan.

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans' defence needs to keep Nitin Tomar down

Key Players - Siddharth Desai, Rajnish and Farhad Milghardan

Abozar Mighani will lead the Telugu Titans side which will feature Siddharth Desai and Rajnish as the key raiders. Iranian all-rounder Farhad Milghardan and Rakesh Gowda will provide balance to the team.

The defensive unit of the squad will comprise of Vishal Bhardwaj and C Arun apart from the skipper himself.

Puneri Paltan

Nitin Tomar will lead the Pune-based franchise

Key Players - Nitin Tomar, Balasaheb Jadhav and Manjeet

Puneri Paltan's regular skipper Surjeet Singh is suffering from illness and in his absence, Nitin Tomar will lead the side once again. He will expect Manjeet to put in a better performance in this game in the absence of Pankaj Mohite. The team management may give Iranian raider Emad Sedaghatnia a place in the starting seven after his impressive performance versus Dabang Delhi K.C.

There could be a few of changes in the defense unit owing to a poor performance against Delhi. The defensive line-up should consist of Balasaheb Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Ernak.

Predicted Playing Sevens

Telugu Titans : Abozar Mighani (C), Siddharth Desai, Rajnish, Farhad Milghardan, Rakesh Gowda, Vishal Bhardwaj and C. Arun.

Puneri Paltan : Nitin Tomar (C), Manjeet, Emad Sedaghatnia, Balasaheb Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Ernak.