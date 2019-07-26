Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 13, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 62 // 26 Jul 2019, 22:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Jaipur notch up another victory?

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors, two sides who utterly decimated their opponents in their respective opening fixtures at the PKL 2019, take on each other in the second game of the double-header at the Dome@ NSCI SVP Stadium on the opening day of the Mumbai leg on Saturday, 27th July at 8:30 PM IST. This match will be a cracker of a contest and some added excitement can be seen with Virat Kohli in the audience.

Jaipur beat arch rivals U Mumba with a scoreline of 42-23 thanks to a High Five from Amit Hooda and a Super 10 from skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Bengal, meanwhile, thrashed U.P Yoddha by a margin of 48-17 thanks to a Super 10 from Iranian Mohammad Nabibakhsh, a rich haul of 9 raid points from skipper Maninder Singh and a fine defensive show led by Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Key Players: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Narwal and Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Jaipur were very good in both raid and defense as skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal and Deepak Narwal all combined to produce a solid raiding performance, bringing in 22 raid points between them.

In the defense, meanwhile, Amit Hooda stole the show with 5 tackle points while Nitin Rawal and left cover Vishal chipped in with 2 and 3 tackle points respectively. Sunil Siddhgavali's performances need to improve, though. Left corner Sandeep Kumar Dhull needs to come good due to the impending raiding might of Bengal and if the defense combines well, they can easily put their raiders on the course for another victory.

Bengal Warriors

Baldev Singh in the right corner was absolutely brilliant for the Warriors

Key Players: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Baldev Singh

Advertisement

Bengal absolutely trampled U.P Yoddha with an all-round show led by Iranian Mohammad Nabibakhsh and skipper Maninder Singh which was well supported by the defense which included 7 tackle points from right corner Baldev Singh who has exceeded expectations with his stunning performance.

Support came from Rinku Narwal in the left corner and Jeeva Kumar in the left cover with 4 and 3 tackle points respectively, although the performance of right cover Naveen Narwal should improve. K Prapanjan supported the lead raiders well with 5 touch points to his name.

Predicted Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali and Nitin Rawal.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Naveen Narwal.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Deepak Narwal, Maninder Singh, Vishal, Sunil Siddhgavali, Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal.

Captain: Mohammad Nabibakhsh Vice- Captain: Deepak Narwal.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Maninder Singh, Amit Hooda, Naveen Narwal, Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda Vice- Captain: Maninder Singh