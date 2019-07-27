Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 13, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors: Why Bengal Warriors will win the match

Maninder Singh will play against his former team tonight

Bengal Warriors' PKL 2019 campaign got off to a terrific start against UP Yoddha as they recorded a one-sided win. The Warriors will face a tougher side in Jaipur Pink Panthers next in a match which will have Maninder Singh play against his former PKL team.

Jaipur Pink Panthers had crushed U Mumba in their opening encounter hence, the Bengal Warriors cannot make the mistake of taking the season one champions lightly. Though none of the teams have the upper hand heading into this contest, here's why Bengal Warriors will emerge victorious tonight -

Why Bengal Warriors will win the match

Bengal Warriors played a masterstroke by signing Iranian all-rounder, Mohammad Nabhibaksh in the player auction. The all-rounder had scored 10 points on his PKL debut and is expected to wreak havoc in this year's Pro Kabaddi League. Also, Maninder Singh will try to ensure that the Pink Panthers regret their decision of releasing him.

The team's third raider, K. Prapanjan knows to score points in crunch situations and he showed good form against the Yoddhas. If we have a look at the defense of Jaipur, their covers do not have much experience. So, Bengal Warriors can exploit that weak point with the help of their mighty raiding attack.

The Kolkata-based franchise also has a stellar defense consisting of Baldev Singh, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Nabhibaksh and Rinku Narwal. This quartet has the potential to keep Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal and Deepak Narwal at bay.

As mentioned ahead, Nabhibaksh will be key to Bengal's success. The all-rounder can also emerge as the 'X-factor' of this match thanks to his all-round talent.

With all factors seemingly in favor of Bengal Warriors, it might not be a surprise if they add one more win to their name tonight.

Will the Bengal Warriors be able to defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers tonight? Share your views in the comments box below.