Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 13, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors: Why Jaipur Pink Panthers will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
23   //    27 Jul 2019, 16:45 IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers had thrashed U Mumba in their tournament opener
Jaipur Pink Panthers had thrashed U Mumba in their tournament opener

Season 1 champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers will face a stiff challenge at the Dome @NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai as Bengal Warriors are ready to lock horns with them. Both the teams recorded convincing wins in their opening fixtures and are now looking forward to maintain their momentum.

Jaipur Pink Panthers failed miserably in the sixth season but, this year they have a much complete team. On the other hand, Bengal Warriors performed well in the last two seasons and have only got stronger this season. While Bengal has the terrific trio of Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabhibaksh and K. Prapanjan in the team, here's why Jaipur Pink Panthers will win tonight -

Why Jaipur Pink Panthers will win the match

Jaipur Pink Panthers have the most versatile player of the league, Deepak Niwas Hooda as their captain. The all-rounder had scored 11 points in the match versus U Mumba, all of which came via his raids. His teammates, Nitin Rawal and Deepak Narwal supported him to perfection and helped Jaipur win the match.

This trio will battle against a strong Bengal Warriors defense comprising of Baldev Singh, Mohammad Nabhibhaksh, Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal. While this quartet performed well against UP Yoddha, the Yoddhas had a weaker raiding attack than what Jaipur Pink Panthers have.

Speaking of Jaipur's defense now, Amit Hooda made a glorious return to the pink franchise with a High 5. He has sent an alarming warning to all the raiders out there. Amit's partner, Sandeep Dhull has the caliber to tame the Bengal raiders.

While Jaipur are not the outright favorites to win this match, they can easily win this match if they get their basics right.

Will Jaipur Pink Panthers defeat Bengal Warriors tonight? Share your views in the comments box below.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Bengal Warriors Jaipur Pink Panthers Deepak Niwas Hooda Amit Hooda
