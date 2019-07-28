×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 14, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers: Why Dabang Delhi K.C. will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
45   //    28 Jul 2019, 15:27 IST

Naveen Kumar will be the key to Dabang Delhi's success
Naveen Kumar will be the key to Dabang Delhi's success

On the second night of the Mumbai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019, two North Indian franchises, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers will lock horns with each other. Both the teams have got off to a good start in PKL season 7, with both of them yet to lose a match.

The Haryana Steelers dominated the Puneri Paltan in their opening fixture, while Dabang Delhi K.C. recorded one-point wins over Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. The Steelers have always dominated the Delhi-based franchise in PKL but, here's why the Dabangs will win tonight's match -

Why Dabang Delhi K.C. will win the match

Dabang Delhi K.C. have a very strong raiding unit comprising young Naveen Kumar, Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh, and former Gujarat Fortune Giants star Chandran Ranjit.

This trio is yet to perform in unison, and given how Meraj came to the party against Tamil Thalaivas, we can back him to take the charge versus Haryana as well. Naveen Kumar has been very consistent but, he will need the support of Ranjit.

Haryana Steelers had registered 14 tackle points in their first match, with Parveen taking 4 of them. If Delhi’s trio keeps Parveen out of tonight’s match then they will be the favorites to win this tie because Dabang Delhi’s senior defender, Joginder Narwal is perhaps at his vicious best.

The veteran corner defender has won two ‘Best Defender of the Match’ awards already and the fans can back him to do well against Naveen of Haryana and K. Selvamani. Delhi can boost their defense by including Iranian defender Saeid Ghaffari in the team.

Also, they can look to bring Sombir in place of Ravinder Pahal who had 5 unsuccessful tackles to his name versus Tamil Thalaivas.

If Delhi make these two changes and their raiders do well, no one can stop them from occupying the pole position on the points table once again.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Dabang Delhi Haryana Steelers Meraj Sheykh Naveen Kumar
Advertisement
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 14, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers- Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 9, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas : Why Dabang Delhi K.C. will win the match
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 9, Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas- Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 8, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC- Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Live Commentary and Score Card | 24th July 19
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: "My only aim this year is to win the Pro Kabaddi League trophy for Dabang Delhi," says Dabang Delhi's ace all-rounder Meraj Sheykh
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: Dabang Delhi K.C. move to the top spot after two wins
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 9: Dabang Delhi K.C. v Tamil Thalaivas | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 8: Telugu Titans v Dabang Delhi K.C | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 9, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas: Why Tamil Thalaivas will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us