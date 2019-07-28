Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 14, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers: Why Dabang Delhi K.C. will win the match

Naveen Kumar will be the key to Dabang Delhi's success

On the second night of the Mumbai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019, two North Indian franchises, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers will lock horns with each other. Both the teams have got off to a good start in PKL season 7, with both of them yet to lose a match.

The Haryana Steelers dominated the Puneri Paltan in their opening fixture, while Dabang Delhi K.C. recorded one-point wins over Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. The Steelers have always dominated the Delhi-based franchise in PKL but, here's why the Dabangs will win tonight's match -

Why Dabang Delhi K.C. will win the match

Dabang Delhi K.C. have a very strong raiding unit comprising young Naveen Kumar, Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh, and former Gujarat Fortune Giants star Chandran Ranjit.

This trio is yet to perform in unison, and given how Meraj came to the party against Tamil Thalaivas, we can back him to take the charge versus Haryana as well. Naveen Kumar has been very consistent but, he will need the support of Ranjit.

Haryana Steelers had registered 14 tackle points in their first match, with Parveen taking 4 of them. If Delhi’s trio keeps Parveen out of tonight’s match then they will be the favorites to win this tie because Dabang Delhi’s senior defender, Joginder Narwal is perhaps at his vicious best.

The veteran corner defender has won two ‘Best Defender of the Match’ awards already and the fans can back him to do well against Naveen of Haryana and K. Selvamani. Delhi can boost their defense by including Iranian defender Saeid Ghaffari in the team.

Also, they can look to bring Sombir in place of Ravinder Pahal who had 5 unsuccessful tackles to his name versus Tamil Thalaivas.

If Delhi make these two changes and their raiders do well, no one can stop them from occupying the pole position on the points table once again.