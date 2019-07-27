Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 15, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Can U Mumba tame the Bulls?

In the second game of the PKL 2019 double-header on Sunday, 28th July, home side U Mumba will take on the Bengaluru Bulls at the Dome@ NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai at 8:30 PM IST.

U Mumba beat neighbours Puneri Paltan 33-23 in the Maharashtra derby thanks to a complete defensive show which clipped the wings of Pune who were missing star raider Nitin Tomar.

The Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, play after a 6-day break after their crushing 42-24 loss to the Gujarat Fortune Giants and will want to make amends for their poor defensive show and lack of points from their raiders apart from Pawan Sehrawat.

This fixture, which is a rematch of the Season 2 final, has made for some thrilling encounters in the past and we can expect another one.

U Mumba

U Mumba's defense has been good this season.

Key Players: Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Abhishek Singh

U Mumba will be pretty happy with their victory but will certainly expect more from their raiders who were pretty lackluster on the mat. Abhishek Singh and substitute Arjun Deshwal scored 5 raid points each while Rohit Baliyan could manage just 4 raid points. Dong Geon Lee was even worse, scoring just 1 bonus point.

The defense, meanwhile, was pretty good as Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali got 4 tackle points apiece while right cover Surinder Singh managed to get 4 tackle points to his name as well. It was yet another failure for left covers Harendra Kumar and Young Chang Ko and someone like Rajaguru Subramanian can make his appearance against the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls

Gujarat made easy work of the Bulls

Key Players: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar and Mahender Singh

The Bulls failed to make the desired impact against the Fortune Giants and the raiders failed to score enough points. Pawan Sehrawat, despite scoring 8 raid points, was tackled on 7 occasions and both Rohit Kumar and Sumit Singh could make just 4 and 5 raid points respectively. They are going to face a similarly strong defense in U Mumba and Rohit Kumar needs to step up and support the 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan.

Amit Sheoran in the left corner has been good and so has been left cover Mahender Singh. Right cover Ashish Sangwan and the ever-changing right corner spot have to settle down and have a good game. The Bulls have been good with the Super Tackles but have conceded too many easy points doing normal raids and must work on their defense.

Predicted starting 7s

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali(C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Rohit Baliyan, Dong Geon Lee and Abhishek Singh.

Bengaluru Bulls- Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh and Vijay Kumar.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Harendra Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Arjun Deshwal and Abhishek Singh.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice- Captain: Sandeep Narwal.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Rohit Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Amit Sheoran, Harendra Kumar, Ashish Sangwan, Arjun Deshwal and Rohit Baliyan.

Captain: Rohit Kumar Vice- Captain: Fazel Atrachali.