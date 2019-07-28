Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 15, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Why Bengaluru Bulls will win the match

Pawan Sehrawat needs to bring his 'A' game tonight

Bengaluru Bulls started their PKL 2019 campaign on a high with a 2-point win over the Patna Pirates. However, they suffered a huge loss at the hands of Gujarat Fortune Giants in their following encounter. The Season 6 champions will lock horns with the hosts, U Mumba in tonight’s 2nd match.

U Mumba, just like Bengaluru Bulls, recorded a win and a loss in their first two games. They kicked off their home leg with a thumping win against Puneri Paltan but, here’s why Bengaluru Bulls will hand them their first home loss of the season.

Why Bengaluru Bulls will win the match

Bengaluru Bulls have got a 3-dimensional raiding attack featuring the high-flier Pawan Sehrawat, captain Rohit Kumar and youngster Sumit Singh. While Pawan and Sumit have performed well in season seven, their captain has struggled to trouble the opposition defense.

However, given how big a player Rohit Kumar is, it is likely that he will return to his superb form against U Mumba tonight. Rohit is one of the most successful raiders in the history of PKL. Hence, he can be expected to step up and deliver in the big game tonight.

Bengaluru Bulls’ defense has been a mess in season seven. Amit Sheoran picked up a High 5 in the first match but he could not continue his form in the next match. On the other hand, the team’s defenders are yet to make an impact in the league. U Mumba have a good raiding attack which can expose Bengaluru’s weakness.

The only thing Bengaluru’s defense needs to do is to get their basics right tonight. If they can avoid trying for advanced tackles and can keep unforced errors at bay, no one can stop the Bengaluru Bulls from recording their second win of the tournament.