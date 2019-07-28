Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 15, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Why U Mumba will win the match

The duo of Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh gives nightmares to the opposition raiders

U Mumba kicked off their home leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 with a thumping win over their neighbors, Puneri Paltan. They will now lock horns with the defending champions of the league, Bengaluru Bulls on night number 2 of the Mumbai leg.

Bengaluru Bulls defeated 3-time winners Patna Pirates in their first game. However, they succumbed to a loss against Gujarat Fortune Giants in their 2nd game. Bengaluru will look to get back to the winning ways against U Mumba, but here’s why they won’t -

Why U Mumba will win the match

U Mumba possess one of the mightiest defensive units of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have two powerful corner defenders in Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal, who have the backing of Punjabi defender Surinder Singh.

However, the team’s 4th defender, Harendra Kumar has struggled to score tackle points in this season. The team management had substituted him with Young Chang Ko in the previous game, and hence, it would be no surprise if the South Korean defender features in the starting seven tonight.

This quartet can keep Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar miles away from their Super 10 tonight. Bengaluru’s skipper, Rohit Kumar is looking a shadow of his former self this year, and thus, the entire pressure of Bengaluru’s raiding attack is on the shoulders of Pawan Sehrawat.

On the other hand, U Mumba’s raiding trio of Rohit Baliyan, Abhishek Singh and Dong Geon Lee has shared the responsibilities in amongst themselves. Rohit’s goal is to keep the scoreboard ticking with timely touch points, while Dong Geon Lee’s role is to provide bonus points to the team. and Abhishek Singh steps up and delivers whenever his team needs him.

Thus, U Mumba have a more complete unit as compared to their opponents tonight, which is why the season 2 champions will emerge victorious in this battle.