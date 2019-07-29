Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 16: Tamil Thalaivas v Patna Pirates | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

Can the Thalaivas' defensive unit lead the way?

Pro Kabaddi 2019 action continues on the third day of U Mumba's home leg as the Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will square off in match 16 at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

The Tamil Thalaivas made a strong start to the season with a fabulous show against the Telugu Titans, as Rahul Chaudhari turned back the clock to wreak havoc in Hyderabad, albeit against the home side.

Rahul's Super 10 and a mighty effort from Manjeet Chhillar, who picked up six tackle points to record his first High 5 of the season went a long way in handing the Thalaivas their first win of the competition.

However, Chhillar's poor presence of mind in the game against Dabang Delhi K.C. in the Thalaivas' second game cost his side as he stepped out of court in the final raid of the game, handing young Naveen a point that ultimately handed Delhi a thrilling one-point win.

Set to clash against the Patna Pirates, who have one win and a loss from their two encounters thus far, the Thalaivas will be keen to thwart away any pressure and collect an important win.

The Pirates, as always have depended on Pardeep Narwal for a majority of their points but the skipper has under performed, as per his lofty standards, as he has just 17 points to show from two matches.

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou made an impressive debut against the Bengaluru Bulls but failed to bring his A-game in the Pirates' 34-22 win against the Telugu Titans. Given the might of the two teams in focus today, one can expect a tight clash on the cards.

Predicted starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (C), Rahul Chaudhari, Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar, Ran Singh, Ajeeth, Ajith V.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou, Jang Kun Lee, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Vikas Jaglan.

Match Prediction

The Thalaivas did well to keep themselves in the contest during the previous game against Dabang Delhi, until a poor error did them no good as they fell short by a solitary point. The Pirates, on the other hand will be bolstered by Jaideep's return to form, who picked up his first High 5 of the season.

Yet, the dismal show from the star raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and Jang Kun Lee has come into focus, which could be an issue that the Thalaivas could exploit in order to take an advantage in the game.

Additionally, Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur have complemented each other well and can pose a stiff challenge to the Patna defensive unit.

Tamil Thalaivas could be expected to win this match.

Where and when to watch, live streaming details

Date: Monday, 29th July 2019

Start time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda