Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 16, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates| Match Preview, Predicted Lineups and Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Can Pardeep lead the Pirates to victory?

The Tamil Thalaivas will take on the Patna Pirates in what will be billed as the battle between the league's 2 best raiders, 'Raid Machine' Rahul Chaudhari and 'Record Breaker' Pardeep Narwal. This will be the first match of a PKL 2019 double header on Monday, 29th July, at the Dome@ NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST.

The Thalaivas are coming off a nail-biting loss to the Dabang Delhi KC where an error in the final raid of the match from Manjeet Chhillar enabled Delhi to clinch the game. The Thalaivas, however, have looked a very strong and balanced side and will want to beat the Patna side.

Patna Pirates, meanwhile, beat the Telugu Titans comfortably thanks to their brilliant defensive show and will want their raiders to fire in unison with their defense.

With 2 of the best raiders in the league taking on each other and with plenty of defensive strength in each camp, this is bound to be a cracker of a contest.

Tamil Thalaivas

The Thalaivas' defense has looked good so far

Key Players: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chhillar

The Tamil Thalaivas missed out on a crucial time and both the raiders and defense unit often stepped into the lobbies or into the end-line, conceding easy points. Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur were tackled on a lot of occasions and both of them should be wary of Patna's defenders who are in great form.

Manjeet Chhillar in the left cover has looked brilliant and even got a High Five to his name while young Ajeet in the right cover has given good support to him. Ran Singh and Mohit Chhillar have shone well in the left and right corners respectively but need to do better and against a raider like Pardeep Narwal.

Patna Pirates

Pardeep couldn't score a single point in the 2nd half

Key Players: Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak

Patna Pirates were brilliant in their defense with left corner Jaideep being the pick of the lot with 6 tackle points. Right corner Hadi Oshtorak tackled key raider Siddharth Desai on numerous occasions and has looked good this season. The cover combination of Vikas Jaglan and Neeraj Kumar has looked solid while Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou has chipped in with a couple of tackle points.

On the raiding front, Pardeep has looked good but opponent defenses have found ways to stop him and he must look to tackle the plans the defenders have for him. Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Maghsoudlou haven't supported him enough and this match will be a good opportunity to do so.

Predicted starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar and Ajeet.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal(C), Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Rahul Chaudhari, Ran Singh, Jaideep, Ajeet and Neeraj Kumar.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal Vice- Captain: Rahul Chaudhari.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur, V Ajeet Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Jaideep, Ajeet and Hadi Oshtorak.

Captain: Ajay Thakur Vice- Captain: Pardeep Narwal.