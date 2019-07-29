Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 16, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Why Patna Pirates will win the match

Pardeep Narwal will be the key to Patna Pirates' success

3-time champions, Patna Pirates will play their 3rd match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 against the star-studded Tamil Thalaivas. The Thalaivas kicked off their PKL 2019 campaign on a high with a win over the Telugu Titans but; they suffered a shocking 1-point loss at the hands of Dabang Delhi K.C. in their 2nd match.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates lost their opener to the Bengaluru Bulls however, they came back like champions in their next match against Telugu Titans. Though the Tamil Thalaivas have a strong side, here’s why they will lose to Patna Pirates tonight -

Why Patna Pirates will win the match

Patna Pirates possess one of the most versatile raiding units of the tournament with the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Esmaeil and Jang Kun Lee being present. All the three raiders know their roles and have executed their jobs to perfection.

Patna’s defense had committed silly mistakes in their first game but, Jaideep and co. shattered the raiding attack of Telugu Titans on their final night in Hyderabad. Hence, they can be backed to do well versus Tamil Thalaivas as well.

Speaking of Tamil Thalaivas’ mighty defense, they have experienced names like Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Mohit Chhillar in their defensive unit. While Patna Pirates’ raiders have the potential of destroying this defense, the unforced errors that the Thalaivas’ defense commits can work in favor of the Pirates as well.

The fans had seen how an error from Manjeet Chhillar in the final raid of their match against Dabang Delhi K.C. cost them the match and if the Chennai-based franchise’s defense does not improve its performance tonight, the misery will continue for them.

With all factors in favor of the Patna Pirates, expect them to reach at the 2nd position on the points table with a thumping win tonight.

