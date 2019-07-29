Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 17: Bengal Warriors v Puneri Paltan | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

The Bengal Warriors will be keen to pile pressure on the Puneri Paltan

In a quest to claim their first elusive win of the season, the Puneri Paltan will be hoping to get their campaign back on track when they face off against the Bengal Warriors in match 17 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

The absence of star raider Nitin Tomar has certainly hurt the Paltan's campaign, with the support raiders Manjeet and Darshan Kadian unable to contribute too much on the raiding front.

Corner defender Girish Ernak has just a solitary point to show from two matches and has been one of the major disappointments for the Paltan. However, the form of Pawan Kadian, who has slotted into the lead raider's role is a major positive for Surjeet Singh's side.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, made a fabulous start to the season with a commanding 48-17 win over UP Yoddha, as Mohammad Nabibaksh outscored skipper Maninder Singh to finish with a Super 10 on his debut.

While Maninder too chipped in with 9 raid points, the real star of the show was right corner Baldev Singh who picked up 7 tackle points and kept the raiding threat from Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav at bay.

However, against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Warriors failed to put up a show and fell to a narrow two-point loss, despite yet another High 5 from Baldev Singh. With both teams coming off losses, it will be keen to see which team comes out on top from this encounter.

Predicted starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (c), Mohammad Nabibakhsh, K Prapanjan, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, Naveen Narwal, Jeeva Kumar.

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (c), Manjeet, Pawan Kadian, Girish Ernak, Shubham Shinde, Amit Kumar, Shahaji Jadhav.

Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan have endured a poor start to this PKL 7 campaign with losses from both their matches thus far and will need someone to make up for the absence of Nitin Tomar. Further, Girish Ernak's inability to score tackle points has hit the team hard.

With Mohammad Nabibakhsh proving to be a vital support raider to Maninder Singh and Baldev Singh a force to reckon with from the right corner position, the Warriors certainly have the edge, going into this game.

Bengal Warriors could be expected to win this game.

Where and when to watch, live streaming details

Date: Monday, 29th July 2019

Start time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda