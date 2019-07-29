Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 17, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan: Why Bengal Warriors will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 44 // 29 Jul 2019, 18:28 IST

Maninder Singh needs to ensure that his team stays cool in pressure situations

Bengal Warriors would be extremely disappointed with their performance in the game against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Despite being in the lead until the closing moments, the Warriors lost the match in the end. They had got off to a great start against UP Yoddha and would look to repeat that same performance tonight against an out of form Puneri Paltan side.

Puneri Paltan are missing the services of their star raider, Nitin Tomar who is dealing with an injury. With Nitin not expected to be fit until the end of the Patna leg, Bengal Warriors will start as favorites tonight.

Why Bengal Warriors will win the match

Bengal Warriors played a masterstroke by recruiting the services of Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabhibaksh in the player auction. The Iranian's presence has maintained the balance of the team as he can contribute well in both the departments.

The team's lead raiders, Maninder Singh and K. Prapanjan have performed well for the Bengal Warriors in season 7 and they will look to score big against the likes of Girish Ernak, Surjeet and Shubham Shinde tonight.

Speaking of Bengal Warriors' defense now, Baldev Singh has led the defense like a true warrior. He has executed beastly tackles with supreme ease and the support of Jeeva Kumar has only helped the defense of Bengal Warriors. Even Rinku Narwal has chipped in with tackle points at crucial junctures.

The raiding attack of Puneri Paltan has been depleted because of Nitin Tomar's absence and the likes of Manjeet and Pawan Kadian have struggled to perform up to the mark.

With all the factors seemingly in Bengal Warriors' favor, it won't be a huge surprise if Puneri Paltan suffer their third consecutive loss of the season.

