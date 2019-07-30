×
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 18, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
58   //    30 Jul 2019, 22:13 IST

Haryana Steelers will look to get back to winning ways
Haryana Steelers will look to get back to winning ways

Season one winners, Jaipur Pink Panthers have kicked off their PKL 2019 campaign in style with two wins in two matches. The Deepak Hooda-led side has trounced U Mumba and Bengal Warriors in the league and they will now lock horns with Dharamraj Cheralathan's Haryana Steelers.

The Haryana side won its opening encounter against Puneri Paltan but suffered a defeat at the hands of Dabang Delhi K.C. in their following match. The Steelers may miss the services of their star raider, Vikash Khandola once again as he struggles to recover to full fitness.

Both the teams were a part of Zone A in the last two seasons of the league and had met each other on 6 different occasions. The Pink Panthers had won 3 of the 6 matches while Haryana had won 2. One of their meetings in PKL 2017 had ended in a tie.

With the two teams having a close head-to-head record, fans can expect a thrilling encounter to take place in Mumbai.

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers' defense needs to come to the party
Haryana Steelers' defense needs to come to the party

Key Players: Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Parveen and Naveen

As mentioned earlier, Haryana's raiding attack has been depleted because of Vikash Khandola's absence. However, the team's young star Naveen has taken the responsibility on his shoulders. Joining him will be the new young player, Vinay and former Dabang Delhi star, Selvamani K.

In the team's defensive unit, skipper Cheralathan needs to score more points while his teammates, Parveen, Vikas Kale and Kuldeep Singh have to support their captain.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Hooda has been in sublime touch this year
Deepak Hooda has been in sublime touch this year
Key Players: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull

All-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda has led his team from the front in PKL 2019 with his impressive performances in the raiding department. The team's secondary raider, Deepak Narwal has played his role to perfection while Nilesh Salunke may lose his place to Sachin Narwal.

The team's defense will consist of Sandeep Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali, Vishal and expert right corner Amit Hooda.

Predicted 7

Haryana Steelers: Dharamraj Cheralathan (C), Vinay, Parveen, Naveen, Kuldeep Singh, Vikas Kale, Selvamani K.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Sachin Narwal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Narwal, Naveen, Vinay, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Parveen.

Captain: Naveen Vice- Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Vishal, Naveen, Deepak Narwal, Selvamani K., Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavali

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda Vice- Captain: Sandeep Kumar Dhull

