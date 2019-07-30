Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 18: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

Deepak Hooda will be the 'X-factor' for the Pink Panthers

With two wins from two games in the ongoing season, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be keen on maintaining their winning run when they face off against the Haryana Steelers in match 18 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

The Pink Panthers are in some stunning form, guided by a fine show from skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda, who has picked up 17 raid points from just two games, including his first Super 10 of PKL 7 against U Mumba in his side's 42-23 decimation of Fazel Atrachali-led side.

However, the real shining light for the Pink Panthers has been the alliance between the two corner defenders Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, both of who have combined to induce errors from the best of raiders.

Amit Hooda picked up his first High 5 of the season against U Mumba while Sandeep Dhull was instrumental in the Pink Panthers' comeback from five points down in the second half against the Bengal Warriors, with the left corner defender finishing with 8 tackle points at the end of the game.

While the Pink Panthers have enjoyed a fairytale start to the season, the Haryana Steelers made a bright start to their campaign with a 34-24 win against the Puneri Paltan before faltering against Dabang Delhi, falling to a 21-41 loss against the Joginder Narwal-led side.

Young Naveen, who was re-signed by the Steelers has been a big positive for the Dharmaraj Cheralathan-led side, with the star raider picking up 23 points from two matches. However, the Steelers will have to sort out their flaws on the defensive front, as barring the skipper none of the other defenders could put up an impactful performance against Dabang Delhi.

In the absence of star raiders Vikash Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K and Vinay have not contributed too much and they will certainly need to raise their game against the in-form Pink Panthers defensive unit.

Can the Pink Panthers continue on their winning run or will the Steelers bounce back to winning ways?

Predicted starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (c), Nilesh Salunke, Nitin Rawal, Sunil Siddhgavali, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal.

Haryana Steelers: Dharamaraj Cheralathan (c), Naveen, Vinay, Kuldeep Singh, Vikas Kale, Parveen, Selvamani K.

Match Prediction

From six games contested between these two sides in the history of PKL, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have a slender advantage with three wins against the Steelers. Additionally, the Deepak Hooda-led side will have some much-needed confidence coming into this game which could prove to be the difference between the two sides.

The Steelers' will certainly face a stern test against the well-rounded Pink Panthers team and if they fail to get their defensive unit sorted out, the raiding trio of Deepak Hooda, Deepak Narwal and Nitin Rawal could be expected to wreak havoc.

Jaipur Pink Panthers could be expected to win this game.

Where and when to watch, live streaming details

Date: Wednesday, 30th July 2019

Start time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda