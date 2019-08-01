Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 20, Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 46 // 01 Aug 2019, 15:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dabang Delhi K.C. had defeated Gujarat Fortune Giants the last time these two teams met

Two undefeated teams will lock horns with each other in the only game of the penultimate day of Pro Kabaddi 2019's Mumbai leg. Gujarat Fortune Giants have recorded comprehensive wins over U.P. Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls in their first two matches while Dabang Delhi K.C. edged out Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas before destroying the Haryana Steelers.

The winner of tonight’s match will reach the top of the points table which adds further importance to this clash.

Dabang Delhi K.C. became the first team in Pro Kabaddi history to defeat Gujarat Fortune Giants on their home ground last year and Manpreet Singh’s army will look to avenge that defeat as they take to the court at 19:30 IST tonight.

Gujarat Fortune Giants

Rohit Gulia had scored his first Super 10 in PKL history when the Fortune Giants played their last match

Key Players: Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia and Parvesh Bhainswal

As the Ahmedabad-based franchise performed clinically against U.P. Yoddha, the fans can expect them to field an unchanged starting seven.

Young defenders Ankit and Sumit will take the corner positions and they will have the presence of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal in the cover positions to bank on. GB More, Rohit Gulia and Sachin Tanwar will make up the team’s raiding attack.

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Chandran Ranjit will play against his former team

Key Players: Chandran Ranjit, Saeid Ghaffari and Naveen Kumar

Advertisement

Dabang Delhi K.C. found a new hero in Saeid Ghaffari as the Iranian emerged as the best defender of the team versus Haryana Steelers. He will have the support of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and Joginder Narwal in the team's defensive unit.

Chandran Ranjit, who had scored a Super 10 in the last game will lead the raiding attack with youngster Naveen Kumar and the experienced Meraj Sheykh as his support raiders.

Predicted 7

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Rohit Gulia, Sachin, Parvesh Bhainswal, More GB, Sunil Kumar (Captain), Ankit and Sumit.

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Joginder Narwal (Captain), Vishal Mane, Meraj Sheykh and Ravinder Pahal.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Saeid Ghaffari, Joginder Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Naveen Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, GB More.

Captain: Naveen Kumar Vice Captain: Saeid Ghaffari.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Saeid Ghaffaro, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar Vice Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal