Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 23, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 9 // 02 Aug 2019, 18:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Patna kick off their home leg with a win?

After a power-packed Mumbai leg, the action shifts to the Eastern side as the Patna Pirates will embark on their home leg with the opener against Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna on Saturday, 3rd August at 7:30 PM IST.

The Pink Panthers came off a resounding 37-21 win over the Haryana Steelers thanks to a tremendous raiding effort from captain Deepak Niwas Hooda and left corner Sandeep Dhull.

The Pirates too came off with a win against the Tamil Thalaivas, although this one was by a small margin of 24-23 which saw the Pirates' defense shine while the raiders failed. Jaideep with 7 tackle points led the charge for Patna who managed to keep their cool during the crucial situations.

With 2 in-form left corners and 2 lethal raiders taking on each other, this promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Patna Pirates

The Pirates' defense is in fine form ahead of this encounter.

Key Players: Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak

Pardeep Narwal's unprecedented failure was somewhat covered by the defense but against a side like Jaipur, Patna need their talisman to fire and Pardeep needs to deal with the fact that all opposition defenses will have plans for him and he needs to think out of the box to deal with them. He also hasn't received enough support from the other raiders and Jang Kun Lee especially could drop to the bench and make way for the impressive Monu.

Defensively, Patna have turned into a side never seen before and if their raiders turn up, this will certainly become a champion side. Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak in the left and right corners have been brilliant and the cover combination of Neeraj Kumar and Vikas Jaglan have been good enough.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Both these players will be crucial for Jaipur.

Advertisement

Key Players: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Jaipur's defense will be the key against the Pirates with Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull in good form. Amit Hooda especially has a brilliant record against the 'Dubki King' and will look to reassert the same fact on the mat. Also, the left corner Sandeep Dhull has been amazing and should cover for his partner during the game. The covers in Vishal and Sunil Siddhgavali have done a good job as well and should continue to do the same.

Sachin Narwal has failed to provide good support in the absence of Nitin Rawal and Ajinkya Pawar should replace him. Meanwhile, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Deepak Narwal have shined although the latter needs to work on his awareness as he gets blindsided very often.

Predicted starting 7s

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal(C), Monu, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali, and Ajinkya Pawar.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Monu, Vishal, Jaideep, Neeraj Kumar, and Amit Hooda.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda Vice- Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Deepak Narwal, Hadi Oshtorak, Sunil Siddhgavali, Neeraj Kumar and Sandeep Kumar Dhull.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal Vice- Captain: Sandeep Kumar Dhulll.