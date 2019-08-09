Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 32: Bengal Warriors v U Mumba | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

Can Fazel Atrachali stop Maninder Singh?

On the back of a mixed bag of results from the ongoing season, the Bengal Warriors will be keen on picking up the third win of their season when they face off against U Mumba in match 32 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Having started off their season with a massive 48-17 win against UP Yoddha, the Warriors then finished on the losing side of a thrilling game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers before they clinched a mammoth 43-23 win over the Puneri Paltan in their third game.

However, a jaw-dropping 29-point effort from Pawan Sehrawat stole a win from the Warriors and as the tournament moves toward the middle stages, Maninder Singh will hope to lead his team to an important win.

U Mumba too started their season with a 31-25 win against the Telugu Titans but finished with two wins and an equal number of losses from their home leg campaign which has dented their campaign.

Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan have not made the best of impressions this season with just 35 points and 19 points each from six matches, while on the defensive front, Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh will be looking to make matters difficult for the Warriors' raiders.

Predicted starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (c), Mohammad Nabibakhsh, K Prapanjan, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, Naveen Narwal, Jeeva Kumar.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Dong Geon Lee, Young Chang Ko.

Match Prediction

In terms of head to head records, U Mumba have enjoyed a massive upper hand over the seasons and have 10 wins from the 11 matches contested between these two sides in the past.

The Warriors have just one game against U Mumba in the past but with a good outlook to their side for this season, the Maninder Singh-led side could be expected to give U Mumba a run for their money.

U Mumba could be expected to win this match.

Where and when to watch, live streaming details

Date: Friday, 9th August 2019

Start time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda